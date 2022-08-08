4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State.

Li Wah

Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.

Li Wah is located at 2999 Payne Ave #102, Cleveland, OH 44114.

Sunflower Chinese Restaurant

Sunflower is another restaurant in Ohio that serves authentic Cantonese cuisine. Customers love their dim sum. Try the barbecue pork buns, garlic ribs, beef tripe, and shrimp dumplings. Patrons also recommend the Cantonese-style lobster and Peking duck.

Sunflower Chinese Restaurant is located at 7370 Sawmill Rd, Columbus, OH 43235.

Xi Xia Western Chinese Cuisine

This restaurant in Columbus offers authentic Western-Chinese cuisine. Check out dishes such as the Xi Xia lamb noodles, spicy dry hot pot which features a variety of meats and vegetables, salt and pepper chicken, dapanji stirred noodles, stewed pork over rice, and spicy pork intestines.

Xi Xia Western Chinese Cuisine is located at 1140 Kenny Centre Mall, Columbus, OH 43220.

Szechuan Gourmet

If you like your food spicy, you will love the spicy dry pots at this Cleveland restaurant, which pack a ton of delicious heat. Patrons love getting the dry pot with fish; Szechuan Gourmet also offers dry pots with shrimp, frog, chicken, beef, lamb, and pork intestines. You also can't go wrong with the spicy cold noodles with chicken, dan dan noodles, and fish filet with eggplant in brown sauce.

Szechuan Gourmet is located at 1735 E 36th St, Cleveland, OH 44114. There's also a location in Strongsville (18086 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136).