4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses.

Mason's Creamery

This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.

Mason's Creamery is located at 4401 Bridge Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Johnson's Real Ice Cream

Located in the state's capital, Johnson's is a family-operated shop that serves tasty ice cream that comes in flavors like banana fudge, Buckeye Fever, raspberry cheesecake, and coffee and the cool beans. They also have over 50 flavors of milkshakes, ice cream pies, smoothies, fudge logs, and more sweet treats.

Johnson's Real Ice Cream is located at 2728 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209. Johnson's also has locations in Dublin (55 W Bridge St, Dublin, OH 43017) and New Albany (160 W Main St, New Albany, OH 43054).

Tom's Ice Cream Bowl

This ice cream parlor has been around for over 70 years, and when you try their ice cream, you'll see why they have been around for so long. You can't go wrong with classic flavors like mint chocolate chip and strawberry. Customers also love their White House ice cream and, when it's in season, the caramel chocolate brownie ice cream. Tom's also offers hot foods such as burgers, homemade chili, and onion rings.

Tom's Ice Cream Bowl is located at 532 McIntire Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701.

Toft Dairy Ice Cream Parlor

Many Ohioans love getting ice cream at this beloved parlor after long days at Cedar Point. Toft Dairy has been around since the early 1900s, making it the Buckeye State's oldest dairy. Try flavors such as Lake Erie Cookie Monster, lemon blueberry cheesecake, and brown butter bourbon truffle.

Toft Dairy Ice Cream Parlor is located at 3717 Venice Rd, Sandusky, OH 44870.

