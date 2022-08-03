3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area

If you are craving a good seafood boil and don't mind getting a little messy, you should visit these places in the Cleveland area.

Seafood Shake

If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the boils at this place. Customers frequently order the Seafood Lover combo, which includes one pound of shrimp, one pound of snow crab legs, one pound of crawfish, one pound of mussels, corn, potatoes, and a crispy calamari appetizer. Seafood boil flavors include non-spicy options like lemon pepper and garlic butter, mild options like Cajun and the shake sauce, and spicy options like ma-la spicy and hot chili boil. If you don't feel like getting messy, the clam chowder and fried shrimp are good options.

Seafood Shake is located at 1852 Coventry Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118.

The Sauce Boiling Seafood Express

You can't go wrong with the sauce bags at this place. A popular option is the sauce combo bag, which includes half a pound of crab, half a pound of shrimp, half a pound of crawfish, four pieces of corn, four potatoes, and seven sausages. Sauce options include sweet Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, sweet hallelujah, vegan garlic butter, and vegan sweet Cajun. If you're vegan, don't feel left out; you can order the vegan bag, which includes 3 pieces of corn, 3 potatoes, 6 vegan sausages, and 3 Portobello mushrooms.

The Sauce Boiling Seafood Express has two locations. There's a location in the heart of Cleveland (1266 W 6th St, Cleveland, OH 44113) and another in University Heights (13888 Cedar Rd, University Heights, OH 44118).

Lobster & Pho

Located in Independence, this place offers delicious seafood boils. You can't go wrong with the beginner seafood boil, which includes half a pound of shrimp, half a pound of clams, half a pound of crawfish, half a pound of snow crab legs, and half a pound of mussels. If you're feeling decadent, get the seafood trio, which includes a full pound of snow crab legs, a whole lobster, and a full pound of shrimp. Seasoning options include Cajun butter, garlic butter, lemon pepper butter, and plain butter. If you don't care for seafood boils, the restaurant offers great pho and sandwiches as well (patrons recommend the signature spicy beef pho and lobster roll).

Lobster & Pho is located at 6901 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131.