4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.

Pier W

Pier W is considered one of the premier places to visit for fine seafood in Greater Cleveland. The restaurant is known for their gorgeous views of downtown Cleveland and their bouillabaisse, which is a saffron seafood broth with striped bass, snapper and halibut, lobster tail, and mussels. If you and your date have big appetites, you should check out the brunch buffet on Sundays. You can get your fill of fresh oysters, salmon, prime rib, eggs benedict, and more.

Pier W is located at 12700 Lake Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107.

Chez Francois

Located in Vermilion, this restaurant is known for their delicious French food and elegant atmosphere. To keep the atmosphere elegant, the restaurant has a strict dress code for anyone who wishes to eat in the main dining room. Men must wear a sports coat or sweater vest and dress slacks, and women must wear a dress, a pant suit, or a blouse and slacks. Jeans, tennis shoes, and shorts are forbidden. But diners say the food is absolutely worth dressing up for. Patrons can't get enough of the lobster bisque, seared foie gras with apple and raisin chutney, beef wellington, and lobster ravioli. If you have room for dessert, the bananas foster and chocolate mousse are must-haves.

Chez Francois is located at 555 Main St, Vermilion, OH 44089.

The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard

If you and your significant other want a romantic getaway, Gervasi Vineyard in Canton is a great choice. The winery resort offers luxurious accommodations and fine dining at their restaurant simply named the Bistro. Customers rave about their house-made mushroom ravioli, pork chop with caramel apple pancetta sauce, Tuscan beef short ribs, and seared sea scallops. As for dessert, patrons love the tiramisu and crème brulee.

The Bistro is located at 1700 55th St NE BLDG C, Canton, OH 44721.

The Refectory Restaurant

Located in the state's capital, this longtime staple is known for its lovely stained glass windows, romantic atmosphere, and fine French food. Try the rack of lamb, roasted venison-stuffed quail, pan-seared scallop, and/or chocolate bombe.

The Refectory is located at 1092 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43220.