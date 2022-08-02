4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Isla Chiu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7nXK_0h1bkigZ00
Photo by Casey Lee on Unsplash

Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.

Pier W

Pier W is considered one of the premier places to visit for fine seafood in Greater Cleveland. The restaurant is known for their gorgeous views of downtown Cleveland and their bouillabaisse, which is a saffron seafood broth with striped bass, snapper and halibut, lobster tail, and mussels. If you and your date have big appetites, you should check out the brunch buffet on Sundays. You can get your fill of fresh oysters, salmon, prime rib, eggs benedict, and more.

Pier W is located at 12700 Lake Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107.

Chez Francois

Located in Vermilion, this restaurant is known for their delicious French food and elegant atmosphere. To keep the atmosphere elegant, the restaurant has a strict dress code for anyone who wishes to eat in the main dining room. Men must wear a sports coat or sweater vest and dress slacks, and women must wear a dress, a pant suit, or a blouse and slacks. Jeans, tennis shoes, and shorts are forbidden. But diners say the food is absolutely worth dressing up for. Patrons can't get enough of the lobster bisque, seared foie gras with apple and raisin chutney, beef wellington, and lobster ravioli. If you have room for dessert, the bananas foster and chocolate mousse are must-haves.

Chez Francois is located at 555 Main St, Vermilion, OH 44089.

The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard

If you and your significant other want a romantic getaway, Gervasi Vineyard in Canton is a great choice. The winery resort offers luxurious accommodations and fine dining at their restaurant simply named the Bistro. Customers rave about their house-made mushroom ravioli, pork chop with caramel apple pancetta sauce, Tuscan beef short ribs, and seared sea scallops. As for dessert, patrons love the tiramisu and crème brulee.

The Bistro is located at 1700 55th St NE BLDG C, Canton, OH 44721.

The Refectory Restaurant

Located in the state's capital, this longtime staple is known for its lovely stained glass windows, romantic atmosphere, and fine French food. Try the rack of lamb, roasted venison-stuffed quail, pan-seared scallop, and/or chocolate bombe.

The Refectory is located at 1092 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43220.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Restaurants# Ohio# Local Eats# Date Night

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about local eats in the Cleveland area and my struggles of trying to make it as a full-time writer.

Cleveland, OH
5495 followers

More from Isla Chiu

Ohio State

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.

Read full story
8 comments
Maple Heights, OH

This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish Boy

During these times of crazy inflation, it seems like it's getting increasingly impossible to find a good meal under 10 dollars. Heck, even getting a burger with a drink and fries at a big fast food chain could cost you more than 10 bucks these days!

Read full story
4 comments
Cleveland, OH

3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area

If you are craving a good seafood boil and don't mind getting a little messy, you should visit these places in the Cleveland area. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the boils at this place. Customers frequently order the Seafood Lover combo, which includes one pound of shrimp, one pound of snow crab legs, one pound of crawfish, one pound of mussels, corn, potatoes, and a crispy calamari appetizer. Seafood boil flavors include non-spicy options like lemon pepper and garlic butter, mild options like Cajun and the shake sauce, and spicy options like ma-la spicy and hot chili boil. If you don't feel like getting messy, the clam chowder and fried shrimp are good options.

Read full story
7 comments
Westlake, OH

This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive Sushi

After watching NOPE at the movie theater in Westlake (I thought NOPE was a great movie, but man, certain parts got my heart racing!), I was hungry. Since I was craving sushi, I went to Yuzu King Japanese Cuisine, which is located in a small strip mall a few minutes away from Crocker Park.

Read full story

4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.

Read full story
6 comments
Middleburg Heights, OH

If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, Ohio

After my friend and I saw Where the Crawdads Sing at the movie theater (a good movie for fans of the novel, which both my friend and I are), we were hungry. Since we were in Middleburg Heights, we decided to check out Capri Pizza.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Pies in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for a slice of pie, you should hit up this place in Lakewood. Patrons adore the whiskey chocolate pie, which features a rich dark chocolate whiskey custard inside a chocolate cookie butter crust and is topped with toffee whipped cream, and salt and honey pie, which features a rich custard that is made with wildflower honey, European butter, and sea salt and which you can sprinkle with a little bit of bee pollen. If you're looking for a vegan option, try a slice of their smoky black raspberry pie, which has dark chocolate ganache and black raspberry jam inside an almond coconut crust.

Read full story

4 Places To Get Great Barbecue in the Cleveland Area

In the mood for barbecue that makes your mouth water?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Cleveland. If you're looking for a delicious slab of ribs, you can't go wrong with this joint. If you're not looking for a full slab, customers also love their rib sandwiches. Mt Pleasant also has a fantastic Polish Boy and great wings. If you have room for dessert, a slice of their cake is a must.

Read full story
5 comments
Cleveland, OH

3 Places To Get a Great Bowl of Pho in the Cleveland Area

People typically don't think of Cleveland as a hotspot for Vietnamese food, but there are a number of places in the Land that can whip up a delicious bowl of pho. Here are 3 of them, listed in no particular order.

Read full story
4 comments
Cleveland, OH

This Cleveland Chain Continues To Serve Delicious Ice Cream

I'm a little thing called lactose-intolerant. Does that stop me from eating ice cream that contains all of the dairy?. Absolutely not. It especially doesn't stop me from eating delicious ice cream that contains all of the dairy.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Looking for Great Chicken Tenders in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Ohio Chain

After watching Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris at the movie theater (a delightful film that might have made me shed a few tears), I was hungry and slightly dehydrated. Since I was in Crocker Park, I headed to Hot Chicken Takeover, an Ohio chain that offers great Nashville hot chicken.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Cleveland Area

If so, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland, which all serve fantastic steaks. Located in Strongsville, this local restaurant whips up delicious steaks. Patrons love the coffee-crusted center cut strip steak, which features espresso cream sauce, and the bone-in ribeye with garlic compound butter. Each steak comes with your choice of two sides (customers strongly suggest the caramelized brussels sprouts, spinach risotto, and potato gratin). On Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, you can eat your dinner while listening to live music.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Great Gyros in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a good gyro filled with delicious meat? If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This restaurant in Lakewood serves some of the best gyros in the Cleveland area. You can get their gyros "regular style" (tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce) or "dirty style" (onion, yellow mustard, and fries). Their American gyro is delicious and comes with a mix of lamb and beef. If you want something more authentic, the Greek gyro is also great and has thinly sliced marinated pork. If you're feeling particularly adventurous and hungry, the restaurant also offers the Mount Olympus, a massive 8-pound gyro that is stuffed with meat and fries.

Read full story
7 comments
Solon, OH

Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Solon

After getting exhausted by reading about current events, I needed a pick-me-up, preferably something sweet and calorie-laden. Since I was in Solon, I decided to get my sweet and calorie-laden pick-me-up from Jim Alesci's Place, an Italian grocery store with a deli and bakery.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area

If you're hungry for a delicious burger, you should check out these local businesses in the Cleveland area. Located in Cuyahoga Heights, 49 Street Tavern offers delicious burgers with juicy 10-ounce beef patties formed by hand. If you like your burgers simple, get the 49th Street Burger, which is topped with the standard lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese. Patrons also greatly enjoy the Sunshine Burger, which has American cheese, bacon, and a sunny side up egg. And if you're really hungry, get the Double-Decker burger, which has two 10-ounce beef patties. All burgers come with a pickle and house-made chips.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Looking for a Great Chicken Sandwich in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Solon

Last week, I was craving a chicken sandwich. I could have gotten a sandwich from a big chain like Popeye's or Chick-fil-A, but I want to support locally-owned businesses whenever I can. And since Greater Cleveland has no shortage of local businesses that offer delicious chicken sandwiches, I decided to skip the big chains and search for a sandwich from a local place.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

3 Places To Get Delicious Pierogi in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for pierogi and you live in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local businesses, which all offer mouthwatering versions of the filled dumplings.

Read full story
5 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some delicious Indian food?. If you're in the Cleveland area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for biryani, this place is a fantastic option. Patrons enjoy the biryani with boneless chicken, and the vegetable biryani is a great vegetarian option. If you're looking to feed 3 to 5 people, Paradise Biryani Pointe offers biryani family packs that range from $31.99 for vegetable biryani to $43.99 for goat biryani.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get a Great Cheesesteak in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, visit one of these restaurants, which all serve mouthwatering cheesesteaks. Located in Lakewood, Buckeye Beer Engine has one of the best cheesesteaks you can find on the westside. Their beer cheesesteak comes on a hoagie roll and has thin slices of steak, thyme mushrooms, caramelized onions, and beer cheese. If you're gluten-intolerant, you can sub the hoagie roll for a gluten-free bun.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy