4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area.

Mister Brisket

Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.

Mister Brisket is located at 2156 S Taylor Rd, Cleveland, OH 44118.

Jaworski's Meats

If you find yourself on the westside, you can't go wrong with this butcher shop in Middleburg Heights. Patrons love their fresh beef, which comes from cattle in Bristolville, Ohio; flavored burgers that are made in-house; bacon, ribs, and other pork products that come from a farm in Sandusky; fresh Polish kielbasa; and more. They also have a fantastic deli that offers delicious sandwiches and homemade soups.

Jaworski's Meats is located at 7545 Pearl Rd, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130.

Saucisson

Located in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood, this butcher shop offers unique high-quality meats. Check out the hand-cured meats that are perfect for charcuterie boards and specialty sausages such as the Pork Be a Lady sausage and Hot Hungarian sausage. They also offer delicious lunch specials such as chile braised pork enchiladas and cumin-scented beef tacos.

Saucisson is located at 5324 Fleet Ave Cleveland, OH 44105.

Gibbs Butcher Block

This butcher shop in Columbia Station has fantastic meats such as a wide selection of handmade sausages with unique flavors such as holy guacamole and voodoo seafood, steaks, marinated chicken breasts that come in flavors like parmesan garlic and buffalo ranch, and more. If you're looking for lunch, you can't go wrong with a made-to-order sandwich from their deli.

Gibbs Butcher Block is located at 9858 E River Rd N, Columbia Station, OH 44028.