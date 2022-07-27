3 Places To Get a Great Bowl of Pho in the Cleveland Area

People typically don't think of Cleveland as a hotspot for Vietnamese food, but there are a number of places in the Land that can whip up a delicious bowl of pho.

Here are 3 of them, listed in no particular order.

Superior Pho

Located in AsiaTown, this unassuming restaurant serves some of the best pho in the city. Their flavorful broth is made from an old family recipe that has been passed down for generations. Customer favorites include the pho tai chin, which includes well-done brisket and rare eye-round steak, and pho tai nam, which includes rare eye-round steak and well-done flank. Pho bowl sizes come in small, large, X-large, and XX-large for the utterly ravenous.

Superior Pho is located at 3030 Superior Ave #105, Cleveland, OH 44114.

Pho Lee's

Also located in AsiaTown, Pho Lee's also offers amazing pho. If you want a bowl of pho with all of the meat, get the pho xe lua, which comes with rare beef, brisket, tendon, tripe, and beef meatballs. If you're feeling particularly hungry and/or confident, consider trying the Pho Challenge Bowl, which contains a gallon of broth, two pounds of noodles, and over three pounds of meat. Finish it within 45 minutes, and you get your meal for free plus a $200 gift card. Fail to do so, and your server will hand you the check.

Pho Lee's is located at 3820 Superior St, Ste 101, Cleveland, OH 44114.

Build the Pho

If you're looking for a customizable bowl of tasty pho, you should check out this new spot in the University Circle neighborhood. First, you pick between beef broth and vegan broth. Second, you choose either classic rice noodles, egg noodles, or vermicelli. Third, you choose from the proteins rare beef, beef brisket, meatballs, beef tendon, beef tripe, sliced chicken, tofu, and shrimp (you can choose up to 3). Finally, you can top your bowl with onion, green onion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapeno, limes, and/or cilantro.

Build the Pho is located at 11440 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44106.