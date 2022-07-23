4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a delicious, juicy steak?

If so, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland, which all serve fantastic steaks.

Trivs

Located in Strongsville, this local restaurant whips up delicious steaks. Patrons love the coffee-crusted center cut strip steak, which features espresso cream sauce, and the bone-in ribeye with garlic compound butter. Each steak comes with your choice of two sides (customers strongly suggest the caramelized brussels sprouts, spinach risotto, and potato gratin). On Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, you can eat your dinner while listening to live music.

Trivs is located at 17100 Royalton Rd Suite 11, Strongsville, OH 44136.

Cleveland Chop

This steakhouse in the Warehouse District serves amazing steaks. You can't go wrong with the New York strip or ribeye or really any of the fine steaks. Each steak comes with your choice of a side. Customers highly recommend the white cheddar mashed potatoes or crispy brussels sprouts.

Cleveland Chop is located at 824 W St Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Batuqui

If you want a Brazilian-style steak, you should check out this restaurant. A customer favorite is the Churrasco de Picanha, which is tri-tip sirloin seasoned with sea salt and comes with rice, pinto beans, farofa, and tomato relish. If you have room for dessert, try the coconut butter cake.

The original Batuqui restaurant is located at 12706 Larchmere Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44120. There's also a location in Chagrin Falls at 17 E Orange St, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022.

Don's Lighthouse Grille

This restaurant in the city's Edgewater neighborhood is located inside an eye-catching building along the lakefront and offers great steak. You can't go wrong with the steak and lobster, which has Maine lobster tail and filet mignon that cuts like butter. Customers also enjoy the steak Oscar (a 10-ounce char-grilled sirloin steak with whipped potatoes, broccolini, blue crab, and hollandaise sauce) and Moody Blues (char-grilled tenderloin medallions with smoked bleu cheese, fingerling potatoes, broccolini, and balsamic glaze).

Don's is located at 8905 Lake Ave Cleveland, OH 44102.