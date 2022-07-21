4 Places To Get Great Gyros in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a good gyro filled with delicious meat? If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland.

Greek Village Grille

This restaurant in Lakewood serves some of the best gyros in the Cleveland area. You can get their gyros "regular style" (tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce) or "dirty style" (onion, yellow mustard, and fries). Their American gyro is delicious and comes with a mix of lamb and beef. If you want something more authentic, the Greek gyro is also great and has thinly sliced marinated pork. If you're feeling particularly adventurous and hungry, the restaurant also offers the Mount Olympus, a massive 8-pound gyro that is stuffed with meat and fries.

Greek Village Grille is located at 14019 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107.

Steve's Gyros

Located in Cleveland's West Side Market, this stand offers delicious gyros. Their gyros are packed with meat and flavor. Customers can't get enough of their unique tzatziki sauce and frequently order extra helpings of it. Steve's doesn't accept credit cards, so remember to bring cash.

Steve's Gyros is located at 1979 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Gyro Guys

Located in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood, Gyro Guys, as the name of the place would suggest, offers fantastic gyros. You can't go wrong with their original Greek gyro, which has beef, lamb, tomato, onion, lettuce, and their homemade cucumber tzatziki sauce inside warm pita bread. If you want spice with your gyro, get the Red Hot Gyro, which is just like the original Greek gyro except that it comes with beef and lamb marinated in red hot sauce. And if you've got a big appetite, get the Colossus, a super-sized version of their original Greek gyro or chicken gyro.

Gyro Guys is located at 4348 Pearl Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109.

Freshly's

This sandwich shop on the eastside is known for their big and tasty gyros. You can't go wrong with a classic original gyro, but customers also love the extra hot inferno gyros (which includes buffalo hot sauce and jalapenos) and Athens gyro (which includes onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, and Greek vinaigrette on the side).

Freshly's is located at 34500 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094.