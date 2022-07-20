Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Solon

Photo by the author

After getting exhausted by reading about current events, I needed a pick-me-up, preferably something sweet and calorie-laden.

Since I was in Solon, I decided to get my sweet and calorie-laden pick-me-up from Jim Alesci's Place, an Italian grocery store with a deli and bakery.

When I walked in, I was surprised to see the wide selection of hot foods. They all looked mighty tempting, but I was in the mood for dessert, so I made my way to the sweets section. The store had a large variety of sweet treats. I saw eclairs, slices of cake, cookies, et cetera. If I had unlimited funds and a waistline that didn't have a tendency to expand, I would have been tempted to get one of everything. But as a struggling writer who has to be somewhat frugal and mindful of her calorie intake, I had to content myself with getting a single cupcake and a single scoop of Jim Alesci's homemade gelato.

I got a cassata cupcake and coffee gelato. Both were utterly scrumptious.

Indeed, I do Photo by the author

The cassata cupcake was topped with a generous amount of whipped cream and pieces of strawberry. Underneath the whipped cream and strawberry pieces was moist cake filled with a smooth delicious custard in the center. I could have eaten a few of these cupcakes in one sitting.

The gelato was just as delightful. The texture of the frozen dessert was smooth and creamy, and the coffee flavor offered a slight hint of pleasant contrasting bitterness to the sweetness of the silky gelato. Was it worth the havoc it later wreaked on my lactose-intolerant body? Absolutely.

Not only did Jim Alesci's Place have great cupcakes and gelato, but the store also had exceedingly friendly employees. Everyone I came in contact with was pleasant and helpful, making the atmosphere welcoming and inviting.

If you're not a fan of sweet things, Jim Alesci's Place also has sandwiches served on homemade Italian bread, pizza by the slice, chicken pot pie, and a variety of other savory foods.

Jim Alesci's Place is located at 32910 Solon Rd, Solon, OH 44139.