Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area

Isla Chiu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2k7k_0gkhfJio00
Photo by Daniel Reche

If you're hungry for a delicious burger, you should check out these local businesses in the Cleveland area.

49 Street Tavern

Located in Cuyahoga Heights, 49 Street Tavern offers delicious burgers with juicy 10-ounce beef patties formed by hand. If you like your burgers simple, get the 49th Street Burger, which is topped with the standard lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese. Patrons also greatly enjoy the Sunshine Burger, which has American cheese, bacon, and a sunny side up egg. And if you're really hungry, get the Double-Decker burger, which has two 10-ounce beef patties. All burgers come with a pickle and house-made chips.

49 Street Tavern is located at 4129 E 49th St, Cuyahoga Heights, OH 44105.

Fast Eddie's

If you find yourself hungry after shopping for a few hours at the Shoppes at Parma, you should check out the burgers at Fast Eddie's. Their burgers come with 7-ounce patties made from Ohio beef and are served with your choice of fries, coleslaw, mashed potatoes, garlic green beans, tater tots, or vegetable riced cauliflower. Delicious options include the peanut butter burger (which also comes with bacon and dill pickle chips) and the breakfast burger (comes with a beef patty basted in maple syrup, bacon, hash browns, fried egg, and mayo).

Fast Eddie's is located at 7729 W Ridgewood Dr, Parma, OH 44129.

Local West

Located in Cleveland's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, Local West offers delicious burgers. Patrons frequently order the uniquely named Super Mario, which comes with Portobello mushrooms and provolone and is served on ciabatta bread instead of the traditional bun and with tarragon mustard aioli on the side. Other popular options include the mac and cheese burger and 50 Shades of Spice burger, which has spicy pork in addition to beef and orange peel goat cheese. As for sides, customers recommend the oven-roasted lemon potatoes and homemade mac & cheese.

Local West is located at 7402 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102.

Farmer's Feast

Located inside Bottlehouse Brewery in Cleveland Heights, Farmer's Feast offers great farm-to-table dishes. The restaurant currently only offers one burger, but it's a darn delicious one. Their burger is served on fresh focaccia and has a juicy grass-fed beef patty that is topped with pepper mayo, grilled onion, pickles, and Old Brooklyn pub cheese.

Farmer's Feast is located at 2050 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Local Eats# Cleveland# Ohio# Restaurants

Comments / 1

Published by

I write about local eats in the Cleveland area and my struggles of trying to make it as a full-time writer.

Cleveland, OH
4854 followers

More from Isla Chiu

Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Great Gyros in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a good gyro filled with delicious meat? If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This restaurant in Lakewood serves some of the best gyros in the Cleveland area. You can get their gyros "regular style" (tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce) or "dirty style" (onion, yellow mustard, and fries). Their American gyro is delicious and comes with a mix of lamb and beef. If you want something more authentic, the Greek gyro is also great and has thinly sliced marinated pork. If you're feeling particularly adventurous and hungry, the restaurant also offers the Mount Olympus, a massive 8-pound gyro that is stuffed with meat and fries.

Read full story
3 comments
Solon, OH

Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Solon

After getting exhausted by reading about current events, I needed a pick-me-up, preferably something sweet and calorie-laden. Since I was in Solon, I decided to get my sweet and calorie-laden pick-me-up from Jim Alesci's Place, an Italian grocery store with a deli and bakery.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Looking for a Great Chicken Sandwich in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Solon

Last week, I was craving a chicken sandwich. I could have gotten a sandwich from a big chain like Popeye's or Chick-fil-A, but I want to support locally-owned businesses whenever I can. And since Greater Cleveland has no shortage of local businesses that offer delicious chicken sandwiches, I decided to skip the big chains and search for a sandwich from a local place.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

3 Places To Get Delicious Pierogi in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for pierogi and you live in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local businesses, which all offer mouthwatering versions of the filled dumplings.

Read full story
3 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some delicious Indian food?. If you're in the Cleveland area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for biryani, this place is a fantastic option. Patrons enjoy the biryani with boneless chicken, and the vegetable biryani is a great vegetarian option. If you're looking to feed 3 to 5 people, Paradise Biryani Pointe offers biryani family packs that range from $31.99 for vegetable biryani to $43.99 for goat biryani.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get a Great Cheesesteak in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, visit one of these restaurants, which all serve mouthwatering cheesesteaks. Located in Lakewood, Buckeye Beer Engine has one of the best cheesesteaks you can find on the westside. Their beer cheesesteak comes on a hoagie roll and has thin slices of steak, thyme mushrooms, caramelized onions, and beer cheese. If you're gluten-intolerant, you can sub the hoagie roll for a gluten-free bun.

Read full story
2 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Tacos in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Cleveland and hungry for tacos, you should check out these restaurants in the area, which all serve mouthwatering tacos. If you find yourself on the eastside, you should check out the tacos at this Mexican restaurant. Try their grilled tilapia tacos, which come with beans, pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa. The grilled steak tacos are also fantastic, and come with cilantro and onions and a side of tomatillo salsa. If you're a fan of lengua (beef tongue) tacos, come here during the weekend, when they offer lengua tacos as one of the daily specials.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you need a delicious way to wake up in the morning, you should check out these restaurants in the Cleveland area, which all offer great breakfasts.

Read full story
6 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Cool Cocktail Lounges To Check Out in Cleveland

Photo by ELVIA DEL PILAR OSEJO QUIROZ from Getty Images. If you're looking for a cool place to hang out with friends while sipping on cocktails, you should check out these cocktail lounges in the Cleveland area.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're looking for Italian food that isn't from a big chain like Olive Garden, you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland, which all serve fantastic Italian cuisine.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

5 Places To Get Delicious Caribbean Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're looking for flavorful and delicious Caribbean cuisine in the Cleveland area, you should check out these restaurants. If you're looking for great Caribbean and Cuban food that wouldn't be out of place in Miami, you should visit this place in Old Brooklyn. Customers love their empanadas and trop chop chicken, which is a bowl filled with chicken, rice, black beans, pico de gallo, and curry sauce. If you need something to drink, try the rose latte and Jamaica water (iced hibiscus tea).

Read full story
3 comments
Cleveland, OH

5 Places To Get Great Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

Are you craving a tasty sandwich stuffed with corned beef?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland. If you mention the words "corned beef" in Cleveland, Slyman's will be the first thing that comes to many people's minds. This deli serves some of the best (and biggest) corned beef sandwiches in the city. You can't go wrong with their signature corned beef sandwich; their Reubens are also mouthwatering. And if you want corned beef for breakfast, Slyman's has got you covered. Check out their corned beef breakfast sandwich and corned beef hash.

Read full story
11 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland Area

The Polish Boy is probably the quintessential Cleveland sandwich. For those of you who are wondering, "What the heck is a Polish Boy?" the sandwich consists of a kielbasa sausage covered in French fries, BBQ sauce, and coleslaw inside a bun. It's messy (napkins are a must when eating it) and so delicious when done right.

Read full story
14 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for some great wings, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you love smoked wings, visiting this restaurant in Lakewood is a must. Customers can't get enough of the dry rub on the juicy wings. You can get a pound of wings for $11. The wings are served with your choice of sweet, spicy, jerk, or Carolina BBQ sauce, but plenty of customers eat the wings without any sauce because the wings provide more than enough flavor on their own.

Read full story
4 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Great Bubble Tea in the Cleveland Area

Do you love bubble tea and consuming those sweet little tapioca balls of goodness?. If the answer is yes and you live in the Cleveland area, you should check out these local businesses.

Read full story
1 comments
Berea, OH

Looking for a Bakery in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Berea, Ohio

According to my dentist and doctor, I should be eating healthier, and I should definitely be consuming less sugar. Did that stop me from getting two donuts for breakfast the other day?

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Great Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

Lent might have already come and passed this year, but that doesn't mean there aren't still great places to get fish fry in the Cleveland area. If you find yourself craving fish fry throughout the year, you should check out these restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy