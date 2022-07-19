4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area

If you're hungry for a delicious burger, you should check out these local businesses in the Cleveland area.

49 Street Tavern

Located in Cuyahoga Heights, 49 Street Tavern offers delicious burgers with juicy 10-ounce beef patties formed by hand. If you like your burgers simple, get the 49th Street Burger, which is topped with the standard lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese. Patrons also greatly enjoy the Sunshine Burger, which has American cheese, bacon, and a sunny side up egg. And if you're really hungry, get the Double-Decker burger, which has two 10-ounce beef patties. All burgers come with a pickle and house-made chips.

49 Street Tavern is located at 4129 E 49th St, Cuyahoga Heights, OH 44105.

Fast Eddie's

If you find yourself hungry after shopping for a few hours at the Shoppes at Parma, you should check out the burgers at Fast Eddie's. Their burgers come with 7-ounce patties made from Ohio beef and are served with your choice of fries, coleslaw, mashed potatoes, garlic green beans, tater tots, or vegetable riced cauliflower. Delicious options include the peanut butter burger (which also comes with bacon and dill pickle chips) and the breakfast burger (comes with a beef patty basted in maple syrup, bacon, hash browns, fried egg, and mayo).

Fast Eddie's is located at 7729 W Ridgewood Dr, Parma, OH 44129.

Local West

Located in Cleveland's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, Local West offers delicious burgers. Patrons frequently order the uniquely named Super Mario, which comes with Portobello mushrooms and provolone and is served on ciabatta bread instead of the traditional bun and with tarragon mustard aioli on the side. Other popular options include the mac and cheese burger and 50 Shades of Spice burger, which has spicy pork in addition to beef and orange peel goat cheese. As for sides, customers recommend the oven-roasted lemon potatoes and homemade mac & cheese.

Local West is located at 7402 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102.

Farmer's Feast

Located inside Bottlehouse Brewery in Cleveland Heights, Farmer's Feast offers great farm-to-table dishes. The restaurant currently only offers one burger, but it's a darn delicious one. Their burger is served on fresh focaccia and has a juicy grass-fed beef patty that is topped with pepper mayo, grilled onion, pickles, and Old Brooklyn pub cheese.

Farmer's Feast is located at 2050 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118.