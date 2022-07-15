Looking for a Great Chicken Sandwich in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Solon

Photo by the author

Last week, I was craving a chicken sandwich. I could have gotten a sandwich from a big chain like Popeye's or Chick-fil-A, but I want to support locally-owned businesses whenever I can. And since Greater Cleveland has no shortage of local businesses that offer delicious chicken sandwiches, I decided to skip the big chains and search for a sandwich from a local place.

As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to places on the westside, something that a few Newsbreak readers have noticed (I do read the comments sometimes!). But last week, I decided to venture to the eastside for my chicken sandwich fix.

I went to Birdigo Chicken and Custard, a modest joint in Solon, Ohio. Though the restaurant has an unassuming exterior, Birdigo offers delicious chicken sandwiches.

When I went there, the restaurant was offering the Little Big Deal. For 10 dollars, you can get 1 original chicken slider, 1 Nashville hot chicken slider, tater tots, and a fountain drink. That sounded great to me, so I ordered the Little Big Deal with a lemonade.

As I waited for my food, one of the employees was sweet enough to offer a free sample of the vanilla custard. The custard was smooth, creamy, and delicious. I was tempted to order a full cup of custard, but I managed to resist.

After a few minutes, my food was ready, and I hopped into my car.

Photo by the author

When I opened the box, I was pleased by the amount of food I got. So many tater tots! I bit into a tater tot, and my taste-buds were mighty pleased. The tater tots were perfectly crispy on the outside, soft on the inside.

But of course, the chicken sliders were the main stars of my meal.

I had the Nashville hot chicken slider first, and wow, it lived up to its name. Although the slider wasn't big, I often had to reach for my cold lemonade because the chicken was hot.

But the chicken was also super tasty. The breading was crispy, and the meat inside was juicy and tender. In addition to the chicken patty covered in Nashville hot sauce, the slider included pickle, lettuce, and spicy aioli, making for a flavorful little sando.

The original chicken slider was just as good (and much more merciful on my wimpy taste-buds!). Like the Nashville hot chicken slider, the original one had pickle and lettuce. Instead of spicy aioli, the original chicken slider had Birdigo sauce, which was less spicy but not any less tasty.

If you find yourself in Solon and hungry for a chicken sandwich, I highly recommend Birdigo, and unlike a certain chain, the restaurant is open on Sundays.

The next time I visit, I'll definitely get a full cup of their custard—and of course, a chicken sandwich.

Birdigo Chicken and Custard is located at 32975 Aurora Rd, Solon, OH 44139.