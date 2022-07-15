Cleveland, OH

Looking for a Great Chicken Sandwich in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Solon

Isla Chiu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oHwop_0gghjY9B00
Photo by the author

Last week, I was craving a chicken sandwich. I could have gotten a sandwich from a big chain like Popeye's or Chick-fil-A, but I want to support locally-owned businesses whenever I can. And since Greater Cleveland has no shortage of local businesses that offer delicious chicken sandwiches, I decided to skip the big chains and search for a sandwich from a local place.

As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to places on the westside, something that a few Newsbreak readers have noticed (I do read the comments sometimes!). But last week, I decided to venture to the eastside for my chicken sandwich fix.

I went to Birdigo Chicken and Custard, a modest joint in Solon, Ohio. Though the restaurant has an unassuming exterior, Birdigo offers delicious chicken sandwiches.

When I went there, the restaurant was offering the Little Big Deal. For 10 dollars, you can get 1 original chicken slider, 1 Nashville hot chicken slider, tater tots, and a fountain drink. That sounded great to me, so I ordered the Little Big Deal with a lemonade.

As I waited for my food, one of the employees was sweet enough to offer a free sample of the vanilla custard. The custard was smooth, creamy, and delicious. I was tempted to order a full cup of custard, but I managed to resist.

After a few minutes, my food was ready, and I hopped into my car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Px84t_0gghjY9B00
Photo by the author

When I opened the box, I was pleased by the amount of food I got. So many tater tots! I bit into a tater tot, and my taste-buds were mighty pleased. The tater tots were perfectly crispy on the outside, soft on the inside.

But of course, the chicken sliders were the main stars of my meal.

I had the Nashville hot chicken slider first, and wow, it lived up to its name. Although the slider wasn't big, I often had to reach for my cold lemonade because the chicken was hot.

But the chicken was also super tasty. The breading was crispy, and the meat inside was juicy and tender. In addition to the chicken patty covered in Nashville hot sauce, the slider included pickle, lettuce, and spicy aioli, making for a flavorful little sando.

The original chicken slider was just as good (and much more merciful on my wimpy taste-buds!). Like the Nashville hot chicken slider, the original one had pickle and lettuce. Instead of spicy aioli, the original chicken slider had Birdigo sauce, which was less spicy but not any less tasty.

If you find yourself in Solon and hungry for a chicken sandwich, I highly recommend Birdigo, and unlike a certain chain, the restaurant is open on Sundays.

The next time I visit, I'll definitely get a full cup of their custard—and of course, a chicken sandwich.

Birdigo Chicken and Custard is located at 32975 Aurora Rd, Solon, OH 44139.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Local Eats# Cleveland# Ohio# Restaurants

Comments / 1

Published by

I write about local eats in the Cleveland area and my struggles of trying to make it as a full-time writer.

Cleveland, OH
4817 followers

More from Isla Chiu

Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area

If you're hungry for a delicious burger, you should check out these local businesses in the Cleveland area. Located in Cuyahoga Heights, 49 Street Tavern offers delicious burgers with juicy 10-ounce beef patties formed by hand. If you like your burgers simple, get the 49th Street Burger, which is topped with the standard lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese. Patrons also greatly enjoy the Sunshine Burger, which has American cheese, bacon, and a sunny side up egg. And if you're really hungry, get the Double-Decker burger, which has two 10-ounce beef patties. All burgers come with a pickle and house-made chips.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

3 Places To Get Delicious Pierogi in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for pierogi and you live in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local businesses, which all offer mouthwatering versions of the filled dumplings.

Read full story
3 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some delicious Indian food?. If you're in the Cleveland area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for biryani, this place is a fantastic option. Patrons enjoy the biryani with boneless chicken, and the vegetable biryani is a great vegetarian option. If you're looking to feed 3 to 5 people, Paradise Biryani Pointe offers biryani family packs that range from $31.99 for vegetable biryani to $43.99 for goat biryani.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get a Great Cheesesteak in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, visit one of these restaurants, which all serve mouthwatering cheesesteaks. Located in Lakewood, Buckeye Beer Engine has one of the best cheesesteaks you can find on the westside. Their beer cheesesteak comes on a hoagie roll and has thin slices of steak, thyme mushrooms, caramelized onions, and beer cheese. If you're gluten-intolerant, you can sub the hoagie roll for a gluten-free bun.

Read full story
2 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Tacos in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Cleveland and hungry for tacos, you should check out these restaurants in the area, which all serve mouthwatering tacos. If you find yourself on the eastside, you should check out the tacos at this Mexican restaurant. Try their grilled tilapia tacos, which come with beans, pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa. The grilled steak tacos are also fantastic, and come with cilantro and onions and a side of tomatillo salsa. If you're a fan of lengua (beef tongue) tacos, come here during the weekend, when they offer lengua tacos as one of the daily specials.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you need a delicious way to wake up in the morning, you should check out these restaurants in the Cleveland area, which all offer great breakfasts.

Read full story
6 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Cool Cocktail Lounges To Check Out in Cleveland

Photo by ELVIA DEL PILAR OSEJO QUIROZ from Getty Images. If you're looking for a cool place to hang out with friends while sipping on cocktails, you should check out these cocktail lounges in the Cleveland area.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're looking for Italian food that isn't from a big chain like Olive Garden, you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland, which all serve fantastic Italian cuisine.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

5 Places To Get Delicious Caribbean Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're looking for flavorful and delicious Caribbean cuisine in the Cleveland area, you should check out these restaurants. If you're looking for great Caribbean and Cuban food that wouldn't be out of place in Miami, you should visit this place in Old Brooklyn. Customers love their empanadas and trop chop chicken, which is a bowl filled with chicken, rice, black beans, pico de gallo, and curry sauce. If you need something to drink, try the rose latte and Jamaica water (iced hibiscus tea).

Read full story
3 comments
Cleveland, OH

5 Places To Get Great Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

Are you craving a tasty sandwich stuffed with corned beef?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland. If you mention the words "corned beef" in Cleveland, Slyman's will be the first thing that comes to many people's minds. This deli serves some of the best (and biggest) corned beef sandwiches in the city. You can't go wrong with their signature corned beef sandwich; their Reubens are also mouthwatering. And if you want corned beef for breakfast, Slyman's has got you covered. Check out their corned beef breakfast sandwich and corned beef hash.

Read full story
11 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland Area

The Polish Boy is probably the quintessential Cleveland sandwich. For those of you who are wondering, "What the heck is a Polish Boy?" the sandwich consists of a kielbasa sausage covered in French fries, BBQ sauce, and coleslaw inside a bun. It's messy (napkins are a must when eating it) and so delicious when done right.

Read full story
14 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for some great wings, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you love smoked wings, visiting this restaurant in Lakewood is a must. Customers can't get enough of the dry rub on the juicy wings. You can get a pound of wings for $11. The wings are served with your choice of sweet, spicy, jerk, or Carolina BBQ sauce, but plenty of customers eat the wings without any sauce because the wings provide more than enough flavor on their own.

Read full story
4 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Great Bubble Tea in the Cleveland Area

Do you love bubble tea and consuming those sweet little tapioca balls of goodness?. If the answer is yes and you live in the Cleveland area, you should check out these local businesses.

Read full story
1 comments
Berea, OH

Looking for a Bakery in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Berea, Ohio

According to my dentist and doctor, I should be eating healthier, and I should definitely be consuming less sugar. Did that stop me from getting two donuts for breakfast the other day?

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Great Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

Lent might have already come and passed this year, but that doesn't mean there aren't still great places to get fish fry in the Cleveland area. If you find yourself craving fish fry throughout the year, you should check out these restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments
Independence, OH

Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Independence, Ohio

Last week, I tried a seafood boil for the first time. Since I was in Independence, Ohio, I went to Rockside Corners Shopping Center and got my seafood boil at Lobster & Pho, a restaurant that offers Cajun-style seafood boils and Vietnamese pho noodles. I was bewildered by the concept but also intrigued.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

5 Greater Cleveland Bakeries You Should Check Out

Are you looking for a great bakery in the Cleveland area? If so, you should consider visiting these Greater Cleveland bakeries. If you're looking for a great croissant, head to this bakery in Lakewood. Their croissants are flaky, buttery goodness. You can't go wrong with a classic butter croissant. They also have croissants filled with apricot jam, chocolate, raspberry jam, or spinach and feta. Customers also love their ciabatta and scones.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy