4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some delicious Indian food?

If you're in the Cleveland area, you should check out these local restaurants.

Paradise Biryani Pointe

If you're looking for biryani, this place is a fantastic option. Patrons enjoy the biryani with boneless chicken, and the vegetable biryani is a great vegetarian option. If you're looking to feed 3 to 5 people, Paradise Biryani Pointe offers biryani family packs that range from $31.99 for vegetable biryani to $43.99 for goat biryani.

Paradise Biryani Pointe has two locations. If you're on the eastside, there's a location at 6679 Wilson Mills Rd, Gates Mills, OH 44040. If you're on the westside, there's a location at 5747 Chevrolet Blvd, Parma, OH 44130.

Himalayan Restaurant

This restaurant on the westside serves delicious Nepali and Indian cuisine. Their curry is great, as well as their paneer makhani (homemade cheese cubes cooked in creamy tomato sauce with nuts and raisins) and samosas. If you want to try a variety of things, they have a great lunch buffet on Saturdays and Sundays.

Himalayan Restaurant is located at 13124 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111.

Jaipur Junction

Located in North Royalton, Jaipur Junction offers great North Indian dishes. You can't go wrong with their chicken tikka masala, which is perfect for dipping your naan bread in, and palak paneer (paneer cooked in a spinach-based curry). If buffets are your thing, Jaipur Junction offers a fantastic lunch buffet on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Jaipur Junction is located at 9249 W Sprague Rd, North Royalton, OH 44133.

Saffron Patch

Eastside lovers of Indian food enjoy going to this restaurant in Shaker Heights. Try their lamb chops, which are cooked in a Tandoor oven and served on sizzling onions. If you're looking for a vegetarian option, Saffron Patch is known for their baingan bharta (baby eggplant in peanut sauce). Saffron Patch also has a full bar and serves specialty cocktails.

Saffron Patch is located at 20126 Chagrin Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122.