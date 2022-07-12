4 Places To Get a Great Cheesesteak in the Cleveland Area

Are you hungry for a good cheesesteak?

If the answer is yes, visit one of these restaurants, which all serve mouthwatering cheesesteaks.

Buckeye Beer Engine

Located in Lakewood, Buckeye Beer Engine has one of the best cheesesteaks you can find on the westside. Their beer cheesesteak comes on a hoagie roll and has thin slices of steak, thyme mushrooms, caramelized onions, and beer cheese. If you're gluten-intolerant, you can sub the hoagie roll for a gluten-free bun.

Buckeye Beer Engine is located at 15315 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107.

XYZ the Tavern

If you find yourself in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, check out the Cleveland Cheesesteak at this tavern. XYZ's variation on the sandwich comes with flavorful brisket, cheese sauce, onions, mushrooms, and chipotle banana pepper relish. Their Reuben and smoked salmon BLT are also delicious sandwiches. If you need a beverage to pair your sandwich with, XYZ has a wide selection of beer and spirits.

XYZ the Tavern is located at 6419 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102.

Black Box Fix

If you're on the eastside, you should check out this place in Legacy Village. The Best Damn Cheesesteak at Black Box Fix lives up to its name. The sandwich features half a pound of seasoned grilled steak, onions, Swiss cheese, provolone, and Cajun queso. The restaurant also has the Boss Philly, which has grilled steak and chicken, mushrooms, onions, peppers, Swiss cheese, and house herb mayo.

Black Box Fix is located at 25359 Cedar Rd, Lyndhurst, OH 44124.

Cheesesteak Whizard

Also located on the eastside, Cheesesteak Whizard offers a variety of delicious cheesesteak sandwiches. You can get your cheesesteak with the traditional beef; you can also opt for chicken or fried eggplant instead. Cheese options include provolone, cheese whiz, pepper jack, white American, and Swiss. The Whizard is the restaurant's most popular option and comes with grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, sweet bell peppers, and banana peppers. Other tasty options include the Alpha (steak sauce, bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and onion rings) and Buffalo Ranchero (bacon, banana peppers, ranch, buffalo sauce, and loaded fries).

Cheesesteak Whizard is located at 35400 Vine St, Eastlake, OH 44095.