4 Places To Get Tacos in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Cleveland and hungry for tacos, you should check out these restaurants in the area, which all serve mouthwatering tacos.

Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill

If you find yourself on the eastside, you should check out the tacos at this Mexican restaurant. Try their grilled tilapia tacos, which come with beans, pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa. The grilled steak tacos are also fantastic, and come with cilantro and onions and a side of tomatillo salsa. If you're a fan of lengua (beef tongue) tacos, come here during the weekend, when they offer lengua tacos as one of the daily specials.

Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill is located at 2175 S Green Rd, South Euclid, OH 44121.

Las Americas Latin Market & Restaurant

In addition to being a Latin grocery store, Las Americas is a restaurant that serves great tacos. All of their tacos are served with cilantro, onions, lime, and homemade salsa. Customer favorites include the al pastor tacos and shrimp tacos. Also, if you're a fan of ceviche, getting Las Americas' ceviche is a must.

Las Americas Latin Market & Restaurant is located at 25650 Aurora Rd, Bedford Heights, OH 44146.

Nuevo Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

Nuevo Acapulco is one of the best Mexican restaurants on the westside. Customers love their tacos al carbon, which come with three thick flour tortillas dipped in salsa that are filled with your choice of chicken, steak, chorizo, pork carnitas, or pastor (people highly recommend the steak and pastor). The tacos are then topped with pico de gallo, Parmesan cheese, and guacamole. If you have room for dessert, try their chimichanga cheesecake.

Nuevo Acapulco Mexican Restaurant is located at 21750 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH 44126.

El Rinconcito Chapin

Located in Old Brooklyn, El Rinconcito Chapin is a Guatemalan restaurant that serves some of the best tacos in the neighborhood. Their tacos are served on corn tortillas and all come with cilantro and onion. Try the fish tacos, which come with a side of chipotle aioli. Patrons also love the steak tacos, which come with a side of fresh and flavorful salsa verde that provides just enough heat.

El Rinconcito Chapin is located at 3330 Broadview Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109.

