4 Places To Get Great Sushi in the Cleveland Area

People generally don't think of Greater Cleveland as a hotspot for sushi, but there are a number of places to get fresh and delicious sushi in the area.

Here are 4 of them, listed in no particular order.

Umi Sushi

Located in an unassuming strip mall, this restaurant in Middleburg Heights offers fresh and gorgeous sashimi platters and fantastic sushi. You can't go wrong with classic rolls like tuna and Philadelphia. Patrons also love their signature Iron Man roll (which is filled with white tuna, yellowtail, avocado, and tobiko and topped with tuna, salmon, avocado, and spicy mango sauce) and Angry Dragon roll (which is filled with shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, and mango and topped with spicy king crab and a special sauce).

Umi Sushi is located at 7558 Pearl Rd, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130.

Pacific East

This restaurant in Cleveland Heights offers some of the best sushi in the area. The green dragon roll and iso maki roll are among customer favorites, and their maguro tataki is delicious as well. If you and your significant other or a friend want a lot of sushi, the bridge for 2, which comes with 14 pieces of nigiri, 22 pieces of sashimi, a spicy tuna roll, and a California roll, is a great option. If you don't do raw food, Pacific East also has a selection of Malaysian dishes (patrons love the laksa).

Pacific East is located at 1763 Coventry Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118.

Ginko Restaurant

Located in the Tremont neighborhood, Ginko is one of the places to go for sushi in Northeast Ohio. The prices of the sushi reflect the quality, which is at a high level. Patrons immensely enjoy the Ginko roll and jumbo shrimp tempura roll. If you can't decide what to order, request an omakase meal, where the chef will curate your dinner.

Ginko is located at 2247 Professor Ave B, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Omizu

If you find yourself in Parma, Omizu is a great option for sushi. Popular options include their Youngstown roll, Moonlight roll, and American Dream roll. If you want a lot of sushi, check out their love boats and party platters. And if you're not a fan of sushi, Omizu also offers ramen.

Omizu is located at 6843 Ridge Rd, Parma, OH 44129.