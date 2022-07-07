4 Cool Cocktail Lounges To Check Out in Cleveland

If you're looking for a cool place to hang out with friends while sipping on cocktails, you should check out these cocktail lounges in the Cleveland area.

Velvet Tango Room

From the outside, Velvet Tango Room can be mistaken for someone's house. But when you walk inside, you'll find yourself in a sophisticated cocktail lounge. Customers love the Tango Manhattan, a sweeter take on the classic Manhattan and which is made with Velvet Tango Room's house-made red wine reduction. The Paper Plane and Velveteen are also great options. On Friday evenings, you can sip your cocktail while listening to live jazz.

Velvet Tango Room is located at 2095 Columbus Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Cloak & Dagger

If you're looking for an atmospheric bar with unique cocktails and great vegan food, you should definitely visit Cloak & Dagger. If you want a refreshing drink that's perfect for the summer, try the Twisting of the Vine, which is made with bison grass vodka, honeydew, cardamom, cumin, coriander, aloe, and eucalyptus. If a floral take on a white Negroni sounds like something you might enjoy, consider getting the Queen of Thorns, which is made with rose petal and lavender infused blanc vermouth. Cloak & Dagger also has great mocktails for those who don't drink alcohol. And because you shouldn't drink on an empty stomach, you should check out their fries and vegan mac & cheese.

Cloak & Dagger is located at 2399 W 11th St, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Vault

This lounge is so named because it's located in a renovated century-old bank vault. In addition to a unique environment, Vault serves unique cocktails. Try the Lakeshore Lemonade, which is made with Maker's Mark, lemon juice, turbinado syrup, vanilla bean paste, red peppercorns, and fresh blackberries, or Gold Coffer, which is made with Bacardi, pineapple juice, Luxardo liqueur, simple syrup, lime juice, and mint. They also have delicious small bites. Patrons greatly enjoy the Korean BBQ pork belly sliders and poutine.

Vault is located at 2017 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH 44115.

Quintana's Speakeasy

This bar on the eastside is located in a 1920's colonial house with a fully equipped barbershop on the first floor and a cocktail lounge upstairs (there's also a day spa in the adjacent building if you want to get a massage or manicure). On Thursday nights, you can listen to live music while sipping on creative and delicious cocktails like IrrationaliTEA (so named because it has matcha in addition to rum, lime juice, simple syrup, mint, rose water, coconut milk, and house-made hibiscus soda) and Hound Dog (bacon fat washed bourbon, Giffard Banane du Bresil, peanut butter syrup, and bitters).

Quintana's Speakeasy is located at 2200 S Taylor Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118.