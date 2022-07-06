4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're looking for Italian food that isn't from a big chain like Olive Garden, you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland, which all serve fantastic Italian cuisine.

Bruno's Ristorante

This restaurant on the westside serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is delicious (not to mention homemade). Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Cleveland, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their desserts, which are also homemade. Customers adore the tiramisu and limoncello cake.

Bruno's Ristorante is located at 2644 W 41st St, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Pepper's Italian Restaurant

Pepper's is another restaurant in Greater Cleveland that is known for their delicious lasagna. Patrons also love the pizzas, which are made fresh daily with dough and sauces from old family recipes. You can't go wrong with a classic pizza Margherita or their pizza Spinachi, which is topped with garlic sauce, baby spinach, chicken, artichokes, and feta cheese. Customers also frequently order the veal parmesan and chicken Romano.

Pepper's Italian Restaurant is located at 12403 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107.

Scotti's Italian Eatery

If you're on the eastside and craving Italian food, you should check out this local favorite. Scotti's has some of the best calzones in Cleveland. Customers also rave about the chicken parmesan and ravioli. Be sure to bring cash as Scotti's doesn't accept credit cards. Also, if you own a Tesla, Scotti's is installing a Tesla car charger. You can charge your car for free while you dine. Call 216-481-8995 to make a charging (and dining) reservation.

Scotti's Italian Eatery is located at 882 E 185th St, Cleveland, OH 44119.

Mama Catena Vino e’ Cucina

Mama Catena is another gem on the eastside. They make their own sauces, and their delicious marinara sauce comes from a secret family recipe they used while living in Sicily. If you choose to order a customizable pasta bowl, the rosella sauce, which is a delectable combination of their marinara and alfredo sauces, comes highly recommended. They have fantastic ravioli and chicken marsala. If you and your party have trouble deciding what to order, you can get the Blind Plate, where the chef chooses a 3 or 5 course meal for you.

Mama Catena is located at 711 Babbitt Rd, Euclid, OH 44123.