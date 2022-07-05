Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in the Cleveland Area

Isla Chiu

If you're looking for great Chinese cuisine, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland.

LJ Shanghai

If you're looking for Shanghainese food in Cleveland, this is the place to go. Located in AsiaTown, LJ Shanghai is known for their delicious, steaming hot xiaolongbao (soup dumplings). Other customer favorites include the pan-fried beef daoxiao noodles, Chongqing spicy beef noodle soup, and sweet and sour ribs.

LJ Shanghai is located at 3142 Superior Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114.

Hunan East

Hunan East serves some of the best Chinese food on the eastside. You can't go wrong with standards like moo shu pork, sesame chicken, and fried rice. Customers also love the Hunan chicken, eggplant with garlic sauce, and pepper steak.

Hunan East is located at 724 Richmond Rd, Cleveland, OH 44143.

Dragon Towers Restaurant

If you find yourself on the westside and craving Chinese food, you can't go wrong with Dragon Towers, which is located in Kamm's Plaza. For over 30 years, this restaurant has served fantastic Chinese cuisine. For appetizers, customers love the egg rolls and crab Rangoon. As for main dishes, you can't go wrong with their orange chicken, Chen's Favorite Beef, and lo mein. If you're looking for vegetarian options, they have a selection of delicious tofu dishes.

Dragon Towers is located at 17452 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111.

Li Wah

Located in the heart of AsiaTown, Li Wah serves some of the best dim sum in the city. They have amazing crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, and shumai (Cantonese pork and shrimp dumplings). If you're looking for something sweet, customers highly recommend their egg custard tarts and sesame balls. Outside of dim sum, Li Wah offers delicious and authentic Chinese dishes for dinner. Patrons suggest the walnut shrimp, lobster, and braised fried tofu with vegetable.

Li Wah is located at 2999 Payne Ave #102, Cleveland, OH 44114.


Comments / 0

Community Policy