4 Places To Get Great Bubble Tea in the Cleveland Area

Do you love bubble tea and consuming those sweet little tapioca balls of goodness?

If the answer is yes and you live in the Cleveland area, you should check out these local businesses.

Koko Bakery

You can't mention the words "bubble tea in Cleveland" and not think of this bakery. Their milk tea is sweet and creamy. You can't go wrong with the classic regular milk tea (my usual order), but the bakery's bubble tea comes in a variety of flavors ranging from honeydew and watermelon to avocado and red bean. You should also check out their various cakes and pastries.

Koko Bakery has two locations. One is the original location in AsiaTown at 3710 Payne Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114, and the second one is at 1767 Coventry Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118.

Thai Thai

In addition to delicious Thai food, this restaurant in Lakewood serves great bubble tea. You can get it in the flavors mango, strawberry, honeydew, taro, banana, milk tea, Thai coffee, Thai tea, lavender, or green tea. Also, their bubble tea is made with black tea and dairy-free creamer, so lactose intolerant folks and vegans can enjoy it as well.

Thai Thai is located at 13415 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107.

Siam Café

Not only does this restaurant have great Thai and Chinese dishes, but Siam Cafe also has great bubble tea. It comes in the flavors coffee, Thai tea, taro, melon, mango, coconut, green apple, and lychee. The restaurant also offers traditional Thai iced tea and iced French coffee with condensed milk.

Siam Cafe is located at 3951 St Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH 44114.

Dagu Rice Noodle

If you're looking for a wide and extensive bubble tea menu, you should check out Dagu Rice Noodle. They have milk teas such as classic brown sugar, matcha, oolong, et cetera, and fruit teas such as strawberry, passionfruit, blueberry, et cetera. They also have a ton of topping options; you can get frosty jelly, mango cheese pudding, tofu pudding, crystal pearls, tiramisu foam, matcha foam, et cetera. And as the name of the restaurant would suggest, Dagu has great rice noodle soups.

Dagu Rice Noodle is located at 3710 Payne Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114.