4 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

Are you craving some chicken fried to crispy perfection?

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants.

Eugene Kitchen

This restaurant located inside Lakewood's BottleHouse Brewery offers some of the best chicken tenders you can find in Greater Cleveland. The juicy tenders are fried in buttermilk, drizzled in hot honey, and served with pickles and one sauce of your choice. Choose from tangy BBQ, buttermilk ranch, spicy aioli, herb aioli, habanero hot, Hungarian hot, chip dip, honey mustard, and the special sauce.

Eugene Kitchen is located at 13368 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107.

Parkview Nite Club

If you like your chicken spicy, check out the Nashville-style hot chicken at this bar on the westside. You can get crispy bone-in chicken with slaw and white bread or get a spicy chicken breast served on a Kaiser bun with sweet cider cabbage. If your spice tolerance is low, you can get non-spicy (but no less delicious!) chicken fingers or a fried chicken sandwich which has roasted red peppers and pesto mayo.

Parkview Nite Club is located at 1261 W 58th St, Cleveland, OH 44102.

The Crispy Chick

The Crispy Chick specializes in fried chicken tenders. Their chicken tenders are great, and as the name of the restaurant would suggest, fried to crispy deliciousness. Customers love eating the tenders with their house sauce, which is made from scratch. If you're really hungry or you have to feed a few people, get the family tender pack, which includes 20 chicken tenders, 4 sauces, 4 large orders of fries, and 4 pieces of garlic butter toast for 40 dollars.

The Crispy Chick is located at 5618 Woodland Ave, Cleveland, OH 44104.

V's Gourmet Chicken

This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in the Land. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, in addition to their chicken, you'll get some of their delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons love the rice & greens and mac & cheese).

V's Gourmet Chicken is located at 15418 Lakeshore Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44110.

