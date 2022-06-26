Looking for a Bakery in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Berea, Ohio

Photo by the author

According to my dentist and doctor, I should be eating healthier, and I should definitely be consuming less sugar.

Did that stop me from getting two donuts for breakfast the other day?

Absolutely not, haha.

In my defense, current events had me feeling kind of down, and I needed a pick-me-up. And what better way to lift one's mood than to eat some delicious donuts?

I got the donuts from Dick's Bakery, a bakery in Berea, Ohio that has been around for what seems to be forever (since 1953, to be precise).

The bakery is famous for their date-nut cake, but as I can't and shouldn't eat a whole cake by myself, I got two of their filled donuts. I was amazed to see that the donuts were still only a dollar each. Due to these times of crazy inflation, I have gotten all too used to seeing higher prices. Even a donut at my local Dunkin' costs $1.19 nowadays.

In addition to being cheaper than Dunkin', the donuts from Dick's Bakery were fresher and yummier. I ate my jelly donut first, and it was a great way to start the morning. It was covered in powdered sugar and stuffed with raspberry jelly.

The second donut was even better. It was a filled donut topped with vanilla frosting and chocolate cookie bits, and almost bursting with delicious whipped cream. I think I devoured both donuts in less than 5 minutes.

Not only were the donuts sweet delights, but they were also substantial and filling. The donuts kept my stomach content throughout the morning, and it was only when late afternoon rolled around did I start getting hungry again.

If you don't care for donuts, Dick's Bakery also has, of course, their famous date-nut cake, kuchen, bread, muffins, pastries like nut horns and turnovers, other types of cakes, pies, and cookies.

Dick's Bakery is located at 70 Front St, Berea, OH 44017.