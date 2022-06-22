Cleveland, OH

5 Greater Cleveland Bakeries You Should Check Out

Isla Chiu

Photo by YuliaBuchatskaya from Getty Images

Are you looking for a great bakery in the Cleveland area? If so, you should consider visiting these Greater Cleveland bakeries.

Blackbird Baking Company

If you're looking for a great croissant, head to this bakery in Lakewood. Their croissants are flaky, buttery goodness. You can't go wrong with a classic butter croissant. They also have croissants filled with apricot jam, chocolate, raspberry jam, or spinach and feta. Customers also love their ciabatta and scones.

Blackbird Baking Company is located at 1391 Sloane Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107.

Golden Crust Bakery

Located in Mentor, Golden Crust Bakery is a local favorite. Their donuts are among the best in the area, but they sell out quickly, so be sure to come early in the morning if you want to snag some. The bakery also offers great Russian tea biscuits and cakes. If you're not a fan of sweets, they also sell homemade bread.

Golden Crust Bakery is located at 8893 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060.

Leavened

This bakery in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood sells some of the best bread in the Land. Patrons love their sourdough and focaccia. But if you're looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth, patrons also love their cinnamon buns, which are covered in their house-made molten brown sugar, and buttermilk scones, which also come in savory flavors. If you come here on a late Friday afternoon, you can also try a slice of their Neapolitan pizza.

Leavened is located at 1633 Auburn Ave Suite 1, Cleveland, OH 44113.

On the Rise

If you're looking for authentic European-style bread, you should check out this artisan bakery. People love their classic French baguette, challah, and bacon and gruyere bread. Their delicious bread is made completely by hand and made without any preservatives. If you're looking for something sweet, they also have delicious filled croissants and apple tarts. If you're looking for a place to grab lunch, they also sell great banh mi and roast beef sandwiches.

On the Rise has two locations. You can visit the one in Cleveland Heights at 3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44118 or the one in Shaker Heights at 3407 Tuttle Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122.

Larder Delicatessen and Bakery

Located in the Ohio City Firehouse, this bakery on the westside serves some of the best cheesecake in the city and amazing challah cinnamon rolls. They're also one of the best delis in Cleveland. Try their pastrami or fried chicken sandwiches. Customers also highly recommend their matzo ball soup.

Larder is located at 1455 W 29th St, Cleveland, OH 44113.

