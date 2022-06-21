3 Food Challenges To Tackle in Ohio

Do you consider yourself to have a big appetite? Are you known for consuming large quantities of food in one sitting?

If the answer is yes, perhaps you should consider checking out these food challenges in the Buckeye State.

This restaurant in Lakewood is known for their delicious regular-size gyros. Greek Village Grille is also known for their massive Mount Olympus gyro, which includes 3 pounds of meat and weighs 8 pounds in total. If you can finish the gyro within an hour, in addition to bragging rights, you'll get your picture on the restaurant's (sparsely occupied) wall of fame and a t-shirt that says, "I conquered Mount Olympus...at Greek Village Grille."

Greek Village Grille is located at 14019 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107. The Mount Olympus Challenge has an entry fee of $55.

If you're a huge fan of cereal with a huge appetite, you might be able to conquer the One Bowl Challenge at this restaurant in Fostoria. For this challenge, you have 25 minutes to finish a bowl of cereal. The catch? The bowl contains 20 cups of your choice of cereal. Adding milk is optional, and if you do choose to add milk, you don't have to finish drinking the milk to win the challenge. Even so, many people have tried to conquer this challenge and lost. Winners get a picture on the wall of fame, a t-shirt, and the money in the winners' pot (as of the time of this writing, the prize money is at $300).

One Bowl "The Cereal Bar" is located at 115 W Center St, Fostoria, OH 44830. One Bowl Challenges need at least 24 hours of advance notice, so call the restaurant at (419) 379-6007 to ask about participating. The challenge also requires an entry fee of $25.

If you like Cincinnati-style chili and consider yourself a voracious eater, perhaps you should head to this restaurant in Blue Ash and take the No Freakin' Way! challenge. To win, you have to consume 2.5 pounds of spaghetti noodles, which are topped with 2.5 pounds of the restaurant's signature chili, 2 pounds of shredded cheese, and one pound of jalapeno caps. If you finish the massive meal within an hour, you'll get your meal for free, as well as a t-shirt and your photo on their hall of fame. If you lose, your server will give you a bill of $39.99.

Blue Ash Chili is located at 9525 Kenwood Rd Suite 5, Blue Ash, OH 45242.