5 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland Area

Are you in Cleveland and looking for a few slices of cheesy goodness?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local pizzerias in Greater Cleveland.

Il Rione

Located on the westside, this pizzeria serves some of the best pies in the Land. Their Margherita pizza is delicious. You also can't go wrong with their green pie, which includes red sauce, mozzarella, arugula pesto, fried sage leaves, and basil, and their Diavolo pie, which includes red sauce, mozzarella, Calabrian chilies, spicy salami, and red onions.

Il Rione is located at 1303 W 65th St, Cleveland, OH 44102.

Napoleon's Pizza

If you're a fan of deep dish pizza, you should check out this place in Parma. Their Chicago-style deep dish pizzas are great and contain a whole pound of cheese. They're also known for their signature Cleveland's Original Sweet Sauce. If you have room for something sweet, try the S'mores Pizza.

Napoleon's Pizza is located at 5956 State Rd, Parma, OH 44134.

Vero Pizza Napoletana

If you're on the eastside and a fan of Neapolitan style pizza, you should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. Their Margherita pizza is delicious, but they're also known for their fantastic milk and honey pizza, which includes buffalo mozzarella, farm egg, basil, garlic, and hot honey. If you have room for dessert, try the gelato.

Vero is located at 12421 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106.

Mama Santa's

Of course, you can find great pizza in Little Italy, and Mama Santa's is one of the best in the neighborhood. Customers love the thin, crisp crust. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese or pepperoni pizza here. You should also check out their pasta; their noodles are homemade.

Mama Santa's is located at 12301 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106.

A Slice Above

This pizzeria in Strongsville is one of the best places to get pizza in the suburbs. Customers love their specialty pizzas. Some favorites include Death by Pepperoni - which includes triple pepperoni, double cheese, and bacon - and the even more decadent Where's the Beef, which is topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, pork, bacon, and salami.

A Slice Above is located at 8788 Pearl Rd Strongsville, OH 44136.