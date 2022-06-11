4 Romantic Restaurants in the Cleveland Area

Are you and your significant other looking for a place to get dinner on your next date night? If you live in Greater Cleveland, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.

Acqua di Luca

If you love seafood, this fine dining restaurant is a fantastic choice. Located in Cleveland's Warehouse District, Acqua di Luca was recently named one of the city's best restaurants by Cleveland Magazine. Patrons love the sweet potato gnocchi with lobster and risotto with crab leg. If you don't care for seafood, they also serve veal chops and elk shank. If you have room for dessert, the tiramisu is a must. They also have an excellent wine selection.

Acqua di Luca is located at 500 W St Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Alley Cat Oyster Bar

If you want a fantastic view of the Cuyahoga River, Alley Cat Oyster Bar is a great choice. The oysters are, of course, delicious. If you don't like oysters, patrons also recommend the lobster roll and crab legs. For people who aren't fans of seafood, the pork porterhouse and hanger steak are great options. In addition to an extensive wine selection, Alley Cat offers a variety of spirits, dessert cocktails, and dessert wines.

Alley Cat Oyster Bar is located at 1056 Old River Road, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Parallax

Located in Tremont, Parallax serves fantastic sushi and Asian fusion dishes. You can't go wrong with any of the sushi rolls, but if you don't care for sushi, patrons greatly enjoy the udon noodles with shrimp and pork belly, the Bangkok bouillabaisse, and Korean braised beef. In addition to a list of wines and beers, Parallax offers specialty cocktails, a selection of sake, and dessert wines.

Parallax is located at 2179 W 11th St, Cleveland, OH 44113.

La Dolce Vita

This restaurant in Little Italy is one of Cleveland's best Italian restaurants. The pasta is amazing; the fettuccine fellini and seafood di mare are particularly delicious. At the end of your meal, you'll be presented with a complimentary fresh fruit platter with cream, but if you want more dessert, the tiramisu and cannoli are wonderful options.

La Dolce Vita is located at 12112 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106.