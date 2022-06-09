4 Places To Get Mediterranean Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you craving Mediterranean food?

If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local businesses.

Ferris Shawarma

If you're on the westside, you should check out this restaurant. Though Ferris Shawarma might have an unassuming exterior, they serve fantastic Mediterranean food. Of course, as the name of the restaurant implies, they have great, flavorful shawarma. Their fried chicken and fattoush salad are also delicious.

Ferris Shawarma is located at 13507 Lakewood Heights Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44107.

Dolce Wraps

Located in Westgate Mall, this counter-serve restaurant serves affordable (and delicious) Mediterranean food. You can't go wrong with a lamb or rotisserie chicken wrap with their aglio sauce. If you're looking for a vegetarian option, they have great hummus and falafel wraps. And if you have room for dessert, try the baklava.

Dolce Wraps is located at 3510 Westgate Mall, Cleveland, OH 44126.

Mediterranean Market

Mediterranean Market is a family-owned grocery store in Middleburg Heights that has fantastic made-to-order wraps. Their falafel wrap is delectable, as well as their chicken shawarma and kabobs. Their homemade pies are also great. Customers love the cheese pie and spinach pie. The store also has great desserts; sugar-free options are available.

Mediterranean Market is located at 7553 Pearl Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130.

Aladdin's

If you're looking for Mediterranean food in the Cleveland area, you can't go wrong with this local chain. If you're hungry, try one of their specialty plates. Customer favorites include the Flavor Savor Special, which comes with chicken mishwi, beef kafta, brown rice with vermicelli, greens, hummus, and falafel, and the Aladdin's favorite combo, which comes with beef kafta, shish kabob, shish tawook, brown rice with vermicelli, and salad. Their rolled pitas and baklava are also delicious, and they have plenty of vegan and vegetarian options.

Aladdin's has locations all over Greater Cleveland. To look for one near you, go to their website.