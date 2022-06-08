Review: Taco Bell's Toasted Cheddar Chalupa

Photo by the author

Taco Bell is one of my guilty pleasures, and their chalupas are admittedly among my favorite things. There's just something about that crispy fried shell.

So when Taco Bell announced the return of the toasted cheddar chalupa, I had to get it since I never got to try it the first time around.

Like the standard chalupa, the toasted cheddar variation comes with seasoned beef, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce, and cheddar cheese. The only difference is that the chalupa shell comes with 6-month aged cheddar toasted on the outside.

My lactose-intolerant stomach wept as I took a bite of the cheesy taco. My taste-buds, however?

They were very, very pleased.

I wouldn't say it's better than a regular chalupa (especially since it costs a whopping 60 cents more than the regular chalupa!), but it's tasty, and if you always wanted a cheesier version of the chalupa, you'll love the toasted cheddar variation. The flavor of the shell was like a Cheez-It (and there's definitely nothing wrong whatsoever with that!).

My chief complaint is that the toasted cheddar chalupa is too dang expensive. At my local Taco Bell, a single toasted cheddar chalupa costs an absurd $4.49. I suggest getting either the box, which comes with a crunchy taco, cinnamon twists, and a drink in addition to the chalupa, or the deluxe box, which comes with a crunchy taco, chips and nacho cheese sauce, a beefy 5-layer burrito, and a drink in addition to the chalupa. At my local Taco Bell, the boxes are $5.49 and $7.49 respectively.