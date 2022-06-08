4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you craving Chinese food? Do you live in the Cleveland area?

If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should check out these local businesses, which all offer delicious Chinese food.

King Wah

If you're on the westside, you should check out this restaurant in Rocky River. Recently voted by Cleveland Magazine readers as one of the best Chinese restaurants in Greater Cleveland, King Wah offers delicious Chinese dishes. You can't go wrong with staples like lo mein, egg foo young, and General Tso's chicken. If you're looking for vegetarian options, you should check out the Szechuan eggplant and mapo tofu. The restaurant also serves cocktails and a variety of wines.

King Wah is located at 20668 Center Ridge Rd, Rocky River, OH 44116.

Happy Buddha Café

Located on the eastside, Happy Buddha Café offers great Chinese takeout. The portions are generous as well as inexpensive. Customers love the pan fried noodles, egg rolls, and crab Rangoon. They also offer daily lunch specials and dinner combinations that come with fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Happy Buddha Cafe is located at 2173 S Green Rd, Cleveland, OH 44121.

Little Hong Kong

Located in a strip mall in Middleburg Heights and run by friendly staff, this modest joint serves yummy Chinese takeout. Their General Tso's chicken is delicious as well as their huge egg rolls and wonton soup. If you're looking for a place to eat after watching a film at the local movie theater, Little Hong Kong is open for dine-in during the evenings.

Little Hong Kong is located at 18332 Bagley Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130.

Szechuan Gourmet

There are, of course, a lot of great Chinese restaurants in Cleveland's AsiaTown, and Szechuan Gourmet is one of the best ones. In addition to offering standard staples like Kung Pao chicken and beef with broccoli, Szechuan Gourmet has amazing dry pot (but a warning for the spice averse, the dry pot is pretty spicy).

Szechuan Gourmet is located at 1735 E 36th St, Cleveland, OH 44114.