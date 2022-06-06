Cleveland, OH

3 Places To Get Brunch in the Cleveland Area

Isla Chiu

Photo by Bryant Lock from Getty Images

If you're in Greater Cleveland and looking for a place to get your next weekend brunch, you should consider visiting these local businesses.

Heck's Café

If you're looking for a brunch spot with great cocktails and great vibes, you should check out Heck's Café. Their Bloody Mary's are fantastic and can be made with your choice of their house-infused vodka; you can choose from bacon, cucumber, jalapeno, garlic, and garden pepper. Their mimosas are also great, and Heck's offers options beyond the standard orange juice. You can get a pineapple, grapefruit, guava, passionfruit, peach, pear, mango, or strawberry mimosa. As for food, people love the burgers (customers love the Ohio City burger and Brieberry burger), baklava French toast, and hash.

Heck’s Café has two locations. One is in Ohio City at 2927 Bridge Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113, and the other is in Avon at 35514 Detroit Rd, Avon, OH 44011.

Prosperity Social Club

This long-running Cleveland restaurant offers a fantastic brunch on Sundays. The Polish breakfast, which includes potato pierogi, kielbaski, and scrambled eggs, is delicious, as well as the Wake-up Call Empanada. If you’re looking for a vegetarian option, customers love the spicy tofu tacos. They also serve fabulous cocktails. Customer recommendations include the Cucumber Cooler and French 75.

Prosperity Social Club is located at 1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Pier W

This Sunday brunch option is on the pricey side ($55), but it is an all-you-can-eat buffet and beloved by many Greater Cleveland residents. In addition to offering brunch staples like made to order omelets, eggs benedict, and waffles, Pier W's brunch buffet has fresh raw oysters, country-fried Amish chicken, prime rib, and more.

Pier W is located at 12700 Lake Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107.

