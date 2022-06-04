Looking for Breakfast in Brook Park, Ohio? You Should Check Out This Restaurant

Photo by the author

The other day, after doom-scrolling for way too long in the morning, I was bummed out and craving a comforting meal. As a result, I went to the Garden Family Restaurant, one of my favorite places to get breakfast in the suburbs of Cleveland.

On previous visits, I've received huge portions of yummy food and friendly, attentive service, and fortunately, this visit was no different.

I ordered 3 pancakes with scrambled eggs and coffee. As I waited for my food, my awesome server made sure that my cup of coffee was never empty, although the place was busy and almost every table in the restaurant was occupied. Every time she refilled my coffee, she apologized for the wait on my food. Her apologies were appreciated but unnecessary because my hungry self fortunately didn't end up waiting too long for my pancakes and eggs.

And oh my, did the pancakes and eggs satiate my hunger! In addition to being fluffy and yummy, the pancakes were huge. Even eating one pancake was enough to put an end to the growls of my stomach, but because I'm not one to waste a good pancake, I ended up eating the whole stack. And of course, I put butter and syrup (which my server was sweet enough to warm up for me) on my pancakes. My scrambled eggs were also good and fluffy and not at all rubbery.

With how big my breakfast was, I ended up skipping lunch because I was still full in the afternoon.

If you're looking for an inexpensive and tasty breakfast with generous portions, head to the Garden Family Restaurant, which is located at 14957 Snow Rd, Brook Park, OH 44142.