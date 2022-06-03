This Popular Coffee Chain is Opening a Location in Brook Park, Ohio

A new business is coming to Brook Park, a westside suburb of Cleveland. Soon, coffee lovers in the city will have another option to get their caffeine fix in the morning.

Biggby Coffee, a Michigan-based coffeehouse chain, is opening a location at 15344 Snow Road, where the now-closed Brook Park branch of PNC Bank used to be and which is across the street from AutoZone.

Similar to other coffee chains like Starbucks and Dunkin', Biggby serves a variety of coffee and tea drinks, baked goods, and breakfast items. Biggby Coffee's beverage menu includes a large variety of lattes such as coconut cream, German mocha, and snickerdoodle; traditional coffee drinks like an americano, espresso, and cappuccino; a selection of tea lattes like chai, watermelon oolong, and matcha; a selection of hot chocolates; and a variety of smoothies such as banana mango, pina colada, and strawberry chai. Their food menu includes bagels, bragels (their term for breakfast bagel sandwiches), chocolate chunk cookies, muffins, and donut holes.

The East Lansing, Michigan-based chain will compete with the popular Massachusetts-based coffee and donut chain Dunkin', which has a location at 15800 Snow Road, a mere 0.2 miles away from the upcoming Biggby Coffee location.

The Brook Park location is part of Biggby Coffee's plans to expand "aggressively" in Northeast Ohio. The chain already has locations in Shaker Heights, North Olmsted, Elyria, Bedford Heights, Akron, and Lorain; and more locations are expected to open in the region.

At the time of this writing, no opening date has been announced.