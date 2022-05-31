Review: Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza

Isla Chiu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sEty5_0fw4c2xa00
Photo by the author

I remember people's despair when Taco Bell removed Mexican pizza from their menu. Many accused Taco Bell of betrayal, and more asked in desperation, Taco Bell, when are you bringing it back?

I, myself, was mostly indifferent to the removal of Mexican pizza since I never had it. But if Taco Bell were to ever remove chalupas from their menu, it would be an entirely different story, and I would likely write pleading emails to Taco Bell while weeping tears of betrayal and rage.

When Taco Bell announced the return of Mexican pizza, people rejoiced. Even Dolly Parton expressed her excitement.

Since it's back on the menu, I decided to try the beloved fast food item for the first time.

However, due to popular demand, getting the Mexican pizza turned out to be harder than I thought. The item was sold out at several Taco Bell locations around me, and on Taco Bell's app, the chain stated, "Your love is consuming the Mexican pizzas."

After some trial and error, I did manage to snag a coveted Mexican pizza.

When I opened the box, I was unimpressed. I have a soft spot for Taco Bell, but I have to admit that their food is never particularly aesthetically pleasing, and the Mexican pizza was no exception.

I took a bite. And as is typically the case with Taco Bell, it tasted better than it looked. There were the classic (or infamous) seasoned beef and beans between two crispy tortilla shells that acted as the "crust." And on top were melted shredded cheese, tomatoes, and the Mexican pizza sauce that bears little resemblance to regular pizza sauce.

The Mexican pizza was neither very Mexican nor very pizza-like. But was it tasty? Yes. I wouldn't cry if Taco Bell were to remove the Mexican pizza from their menu again, but I would be a little bummed. Would I order it again? Probably, if I can manage to find it again. Taco Bell tweeted on May 31, "Turns out we underestimated how many of you love Mexican Pizza. 7x more than we expected, to be exact. We are working as fast as we can to restock Mexican Pizza ingredients. We’ll need some time to replenish our supplies, but when it comes back, we promise it’s here to stay."

# Food# Restaurants# Fast Food# Review# Taco Bell

I write about local eats in the Cleveland area and my struggles of trying to make it as a full-time writer.

Cleveland, OH

