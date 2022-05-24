4 Places To Get Indian Food in the Cleveland Area

Cleveland isn't known to be a hotspot for Indian cuisine, but there are plenty of great Indian restaurants in the area.

Here are some of them listed in no particular order.

India Garden

Located in Lakewood, India Garden offers some of the best Indian food in Greater Cleveland. Patrons like the chicken tikka masala and lamb tikka masala. But if you don't eat meat, they have a wide selection of delicious vegetarian options (the vegetable korma and saag paneer are highly recommended), and most of them can also be made vegan. If you want to eat a lot of Indian food, they also offer a daily lunch buffet.

India Garden is located at 18405 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107.

Tandul

This restaurant in Tremont serves fantastic Indian cuisine. You can't go wrong with their butter chicken or paneer tikka masala. Their garlic naan is also a must, and if you have room for dessert, check out the kulfi (traditional Indian ice cream), which comes in the flavors mango, pistachio, coconut, and malai. They also have an extensive wine selection.

Tandul is located at 2505 Professor Ave #4610, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Cuisine of India

This restaurant in Parma Heights is located in an unassuming strip mall but has delicious food. Their butter chicken is great, as well as their paneer tikka masala and biryani. If you want a refreshing beverage to go with your meal, get the mango lassi. On Saturdays and Sundays, they offer their champagne brunch, which comes with all-you-can-eat food and all-you-can-drink mimosas.

Cuisine of India is located at 6857 W 130th St, Parma Heights, OH 44130.

Biryani Hut

Located in Westlake, Biryani Hut, of course, offers delicious biryani. If you need to feed 4 to 5 people, you can order an 85-ounce bucket of biryani. If you're feeding non-meat-eaters, vegetarian bucket options are available. If you have room for something sweet, check out the rasmalai.

Biryani Hut is located at 26569 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145.