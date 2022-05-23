Looking for Chinese Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Middleburg Heights

Photo by the author

Though I should be trying to eat healthy, the other week, I was craving fried Chinese food with all of its delicious sodium and calories. Instead of resisting temptation, I gave in to it, as I'm wont to do.

Since I'd just finished watching the new Firestarter adaptation at the movie theater in Middleburg Heights (I do not recommend it; I'm a scaredy-cat who gets spooked by some Scooby-Doo episodes, yet I was thoroughly bored by Firestarter), I was a short walk away from Little Hong Kong, a Chinese restaurant.

In pre-pandemic days, Little Hong Kong used to have a great lunch buffet that was under 10 bucks. Alas, due to these challenging times, the restaurant no longer offers the lunch buffet, but they still serve great Chinese food that hits the spot.

I ordered General Tso's chicken with fried rice. As I waited for my meal, my friendly server gave me some complimentary fried wonton strips with a side of sweet and sour sauce. I was hungry, so I was grateful to have something to munch on.

Photo by the author

Fortunately, I didn't have to wait long for my General Tso's chicken and fried rice.

My General Tso's chicken was fresh and hot, both in the temperature and spice sense. The sauce was delicious, just the right amount of vinegary and possessing a nice kick that wasn't overwhelming.

My fried rice was also great and delightfully greasy. I've had bland fried rice from Chinese restaurants before, and the rest of their food was similarly lackluster. Luckily, that's not the case with Little Hong Kong's flavorful fried rice and General Tso's chicken.

I hope one of these days, Little Hong Kong decides to offer their lunch buffet again, even if it ends up costing more than 10 dollars due to crazy inflation. But if they don't, I'm more than happy to keep ordering satisfying meals from them.

Little Hong Kong is located at 18332 Bagley Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130.