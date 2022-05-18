4 Bakeries to Check Out in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Photo by Synergee from Getty Images Signature

Are you looking for something sweet? If you live in the suburbs of Cleveland, you should check out these bakeries, which all offer great sweet treats.

Baraona's Bakery

Baraona's is a family-owned bakery in Maple Heights that has been around since 1949. They serve a variety of baked goods made from scratch. You can find delicious cookies, slices of cake, and pastries like eclairs and cannoli. They're known for their delectable cassata cake, which is a customer favorite.

Baraona's is located at 15842 Libby Rd, Maple Heights, OH 44137.

Vdessert

This little bakery in Strongsville serves delicious baked goods made with high-quality organic ingredients. Vdessert offers macarons in a variety of flavors such as strawberry-lemon, caramel, and raspberry. In addition, you can get unbelievably moist whoopie cakes, cupcakes, eclairs, and a variety of other treats.

Vdessert is located at 15131 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136.

Three Girls Cupcake Shoppe

If you love cupcakes, you should definitely check out this shop in Berea. Their cupcakes come in a variety of rotating flavors. Right now, you can currently get New York cheesecake, cherry chip, choco coffee cookie dough, vanilla on white, and cassata (my favorite). If you're in the mood for something savory, check out their stuffed bread. Pepperoni bread is a favorite of patrons.

Three Girls Cupcake Shoppe is located at 1 Berea Commons suite 1, Berea, OH 44017.

Mertie's Hungarian Strudel

This little shop in Middleburg Heights serves fantastic homemade strudel. The pastry on their strudel is amazingly flaky and crispy, and they use real fruit in their flavorful fillings. Apple, cherry, and cream cheese strudels are available for walk-in customers. For other flavors, you have to call ahead and put in an order. Bring cash or your checkbook as Mertie's doesn't take credit cards.

Mertie's is located at 6606 Smith Rd, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130.