Looking for Lunch in Westlake, Ohio? You Should Check Out This Spot in Crocker Park

Photo by the author

A couple of weeks ago, though I had already eaten lunch, I was still hungry. So despite the fact that my waistline isn't getting any smaller, I decided to get a second lunch.

Because I was in Westlake, I headed to Crocker Park. I walked around the outdoor mall, looking for a place to get some grub. Eventually, I stopped at the Pasta Co-Op, a locally-owned stand that serves—you guessed it — pasta.

Because I can be very basic at times, I ordered a simple pasta bowl with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese (so what if I'm lactose-intolerant?).

Let me tell you, my pasta bowl hit the freaking spot.

The pasta was fresh and cooked perfectly. No mushy and overcooked noodles here! The marinara sauce was also great and flavorful. Much better than grocery-store marinara sauce from a jar. The Pasta Co-Op's sauces are made in house, and you can tell.

If you're in Westlake and looking for a tasty lunch under ten dollars, check out the Pasta Co-Op. My pasta bowl was $8.75 and more than satisfying. Even if I didn't eat beforehand, my pasta would have filled me up.

If you're not a fan of marinara, the pasta stand has other sauces like turkey truffle bolognese, sweet corn pesto, and parmesan alfredo.

During these trying times, small businesses have faced many challenges, and sadly, many of them have been forced to close their doors. If you're planning to eat out, consider spending your money at a locally-owned place. And if you're in Crocker Park and hungry after a few hours of shopping, might I suggest satisfying your hunger at the Pasta Co-Op?

The Pasta Co-Op is located at 187 Crocker Park Blvd, Westlake, OH 44145.