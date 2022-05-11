Looking for Japanese Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio

Photo by the author

Last weekend, I went to the movie theater in Crocker Park to see the new Doctor Strange movie (overall, I thought the movie was good, but I also thought it was only the third best multiverse movie I've seen recently. In my opinion, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Spider-Man: No Way Home were far superior films).

Since I was in Crocker Park, I decided to get lunch there and went to Pacific East, one of the few locally-owned restaurants in the open-air mall.

Due to being short-staffed, the restaurant currently doesn't offer table service, and you have to put in orders at one of the kiosks. But dine-in is available, so after I ordered the tuna special and the takoyaki appetizer, I sat at one of the tables as I waited for my food.

For the tuna special, for $15.50, you can either get six pieces of sashimi or a roll with 3 pieces of nigiri. Because I wanted to limit my carb intake, I got the six pieces of sashimi. The picture above only shows 5 pieces, but that's because I was hungry and ate a piece of sashimi before I remembered to take a photo of my meal.

The tuna was fresh and tasty. The pieces of sashimi weren't thin little things and were pleasantly thick. My only criticism is that the bed of carrots and green leafy vegetables didn't add anything flavor-wise, but they were a good source of fiber.

Photo by the author

The takoyaki, which are fried balls filled with octopus meat and batter, was also good. They were fresh out of the pan and little balls full of flavorful deliciousness.

In addition to sushi, Pacific East has a wide selection of bubble teas. While I was tempted by the bubble tea - the strawberry chocolate boba looked especially tempting - I stopped myself from getting it because I'm trying to limit my sugar intake. But the next time I visit, I'm definitely going to try their bubble tea. I also hope Pacific East's ramen will be available by then because I heard that their ramen is just as good as their sushi.

Pacific East is located at 186 Union St, Westlake, OH 44145.