3 Places To Get Pierogi in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Are you craving pierogi filled with deliciousness? Do you live in the west side suburbs of Cleveland? If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should check out these local businesses.

Mom's Pierogies

This little takeout place was featured on the Netflix series Fresh, Fried, & Crispy. And no wonder because their food is fantastic. You can buy their delicious potato cheddar pierogi frozen and cook them at home or have them boiled and fried in the restaurant. The pierogi is served with caramelized onions and butter and your choice of regular sour cream or garlic sour cream. On Wednesdays, you can get their mouthwatering pork patty meal, which was featured on the show.

Mom's Pierogies is located at 8467 Memphis Ave, Brooklyn, OH 44144.

Little Polish Diner

This place serves some of the best Polish food on the west side. Their pierogi are, of course, great. You can choose from the fillings potato-cheddar, sauerkraut, potato, sauerkraut & mushroom, or sweet cheese. They come pan-fried with butter and onions and with a side of either coleslaw or apple sauce. You should also check out their stuffed cabbage.

Little Polish Diner is located at 5772 Ridge Rd, Parma, OH 44129.

Dick & Alice Sausage and Pierogi Haus

Located next to a bowling alley, this restaurant in Parma serves great pierogi. Their pierogi come from Perla Pierogies, an award-winning local business. You can get their pierogi fried crispy or sautéed with caramelized onions. You can't go wrong with their cheddar and potato pierogi. If you want a bit of a kick, you can add jalapeno to the cheddar and potato pierogi or the "Moon Over Parma," which comes with crispy pork belly and Flaming Hot Cheeto Dust. They also have a vegan potato and onion option.

Dick & Alice is located at 12859 Brookpark Rd, Parma, OH 44130.