Lakewood, OH

Think You Can Finish an 8-Pound Gyro in 1 Hour? Check Out the Mount Olympus Challenge

Isla Chiu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wt16Q_0fSbKVeG00
Greek Village Grille/Facebook

Are you a fan of gyros? Do you think you could eat an eight-pound gyro in an hour?

If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should go to Greek Village Grille, a restaurant in Lakewood, Ohio. For a fee of $55, you can try to climb Mount Olympus, their massive gyro that includes 1 pound of lamb or beef, 1 pound of chicken, 1 pound of pork, 1 cup of tomatoes, 1 cup of onions, 1 cup of their homemade tzatziki sauce, 1 order of fries, and a 15-inch pita. Unlike other challenges, you are allowed to leave the table for bathroom breaks. Also, you're allowed to eat the huge gyro with a beverage of your choice.

If you eat the entire gyro, you'll get your meal for free, your picture on the wall, and a t-shirt that declares, "I conquered Mount Olympus...at Greek Village Grille."

Warning: the challenge is far from easy. Many people have tried to conquer Mount Olympus, and most have failed. Even Casey Webb, the host of Man v. Food, failed to conquer it with a partner on an episode in season 8.

If you are a fan of gyros but don't feel like eating an eight-pound one, Greek Village Grille sells great regular-size gyros. Their American gyro, which features a blend of lamb and thinly sliced beef, is delicious, as well as the more authentic Greek gyro, which features thinly sliced marinated pork.

Greek Village Grille is located at 14019 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107.

