4 Delis To Check Out in the Suburbs of Cleveland

If you're hungry for a sandwich and heading to Subway, stop and turn that car around. Why get a sandwich from Subway when you can get a sandwich at your local deli? The sandwiches at your local deli will likely be way better and more delicious.

If you live in the suburbs of Cleveland, here are 4 delis you should check out.

Lox, Stock and Brisket

If you live in Shaker Heights, visiting this deli at the Van Aken Market Hall is a must. Their Reuben sandwich is made with their fantastic brisket. If you like chicken sandwiches, you should also check out the Lincoln Park sandwich, which is made with their tasty buttermilk chicken schnitzel.

Lox, Stock and Brisket is located at 3441 Tuttle Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122.

Corky and Lenny's

If you live on the eastside, you should check out this long-running deli in Woodmere. Their corned beef is great, as well as the pastrami. Customers also say that their potato pancakes are a must.

Corky and Lenny's is located at 27091 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere, OH 44122.

Yorktown Service Plaza

Yorktown Service Plaza is a family-owned auto repair shop. It also has a fantastic deli. Check out their corned beef wrap or their chicken parmesan sub. You should also try the broaster chicken, which has earned them a loyal following. You can get a broaster chicken combo meal or try their crispy chicken filet sub.

Yorktown Service Plaza is located at 6177 Pearl Rd, Parma Heights, OH 44130.

Express Deli

There's a reason this little deli in Brook Park is so highly rated on Yelp. The unassuming convenience store has one of the best Reubens you can find in Ohio, great portions, and exceedingly friendly service. In addition to their famous corned beef sandwiches, their turkey sandwich is delicious (that house dressing is fantastic!), and their pastrami is tasty.

Express Deli is located at 5185 Smith Rd, Brook Park, OH 44142.