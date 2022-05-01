Cleveland, OH

Looking for Hotpot in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Local Chain

Isla Chiu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ATEK_0fPXoTab00
Photo by the author

I love hotpot. It fills my heart and soul with warmth and joy (not to mention all the meats).

For those of you who don't know, hotpot is where you cook your own meats and vegetables in a simmering pot of broth. It's kind of like fondue. But instead of dipping your food in melted Swiss cheese, you're dipping your food in a Chinese soup.

The other day, I went to hotpot with a friend (yes, for once, I did not dine alone!). I've had hotpot alone, and I've enjoyed it, but hotpot is really something that's better experienced with company, much like fondue.

We went to Kintaro, a local chain that offers all-you-can-eat hotpot. During lunchtime, you can get the hotpot for $16.99 plus tax and gratuity, which is a great deal, especially during these times of crazy inflation. And did I mention that it's all-you-can-eat, so you can consume all of the meat and vegetables your heart desires?

At Kintaro, I always get the Chinese herb soup base, which is a clear non-spicy broth. The other soup options are chicken broth (my friend's go-to), Sichuan spicy, shacha soup, mixed soup, and tomato soup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WtKWd_0fPXoTab00
Food ready to be cooked in the soupPhoto by the author

In Chicago, I once made the mistake of getting spicy soup with my hotpot. If you're a fellow spice wimp who's trying to get your money's worth from all-you-can-eat hotpot, I suggest getting a non-spicy broth. Because if you do end up getting a spicy broth, you'll be filling your stomach with cold beverages to deal with the spice instead of the meats.

Of course, at Kintaro, I ordered a ton of beef and chicken. I also ordered clams, beef meatballs, fried fish balls, dumplings, and fried tofu. After I cooked my food in the soup, I dipped my meats into various sauces I got from the sauce bar. To really amp up the flavor of your hotpot, you should hit up the sauce bar at Kintaro. The sauce bar includes soy sauce, sesame oil, sriracha, oyster sauce, and more.

I had a wonderful time catching up with my friend, and it was made even better with the fresh meat and delicious sauces from Kintaro. At the end of our meal, we were both stuffed and beyond contented.

Kintaro has 4 locations in Ohio. My friend and I went to the Brooklyn location at 7325 Northcliff Ave, Brooklyn, OH 44144. There's also a location in Fairview Park at 3111 Westgate Mall a128, Fairview Park, OH 44126. If you live on the eastside, there's a Kintaro in Eastlake (33550 Vine St, Eastlake, OH 44095). And there's a location in Akron as well (4054 Medina Rd, Akron, OH 44333).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Local Eats# Restaurants# Cleveland# Ohio

Comments / 2

Published by

I write about local eats in the Cleveland area and my struggles of trying to make it as a full-time writer.

Cleveland, OH
2709 followers

More from Isla Chiu

Cleveland, OH

4 Delis To Check Out in the Suburbs of Cleveland

If you're hungry for a sandwich and heading to Subway, stop and turn that car around. Why get a sandwich from Subway when you can get a sandwich at your local deli? The sandwiches at your local deli will likely be way better and more delicious.

Read full story
Fostoria, OH

Think You Can Finish 20 Cups of Cereal in 25 Minutes? Check Out the One Bowl Challenge

Do you love cereal? Do you think you can finish a huge bowl of it in 25 minutes?. If you answered, "Heck yeah," to both of those questions, you should go to One Bowl "The Cereal Bar," a restaurant in Fostoria, Ohio.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Are you craving a juicy burger? If the answer is yes and you live in the suburbs of Cleveland, you should consider getting a burger at one of these local businesses. If you live on the westside, you should check out this restaurant in Westlake. AJ's has a great selection of eight-ounce charbroiled burgers that are hand pressed and served on freshly baked in house buns. The Kahuna burger is a customer favorite and is a mouthwatering combination of sweet and savory with its juicy beef patty, provolone, grilled pineapple, barbecue sauce, bacon, and onion straws. If you don't eat red meat, you can also get a burger with a turkey patty or veggie patty instead.

Read full story
1 comments
Brownsburg, IN

Think You and a Friend Can Finish a 30-Inch Pizza in 45 Minutes? Check Out the Rockstar Pizza Challenge

If you answered yes to both of those questions, you and a friend should consider visiting Rockstar Pizza, a rock-and-roll-themed restaurant in Brownsburg, Indiana. At the locally-owned pizzeria, you and a companion can participate in the Rockstar Pizza Challenge. The two of you will be served a 30-inch pizza with a topping of your choice. If you finish the pizza within 45 minutes and without leaving the table, not only will you and your friend get the pizza for free, but each of you will also receive a $25 gift card and a t-shirt.

Read full story
2 comments
Cleveland, OH

3 Donut Shops To Check Out in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Are you in the suburbs of Cleveland and thinking of getting donuts at Dunkin'? If you are, stop and turn that car around. Instead, you should consider getting your donuts at one of these local businesses. The donuts at these shops will be much more fresher (not to mention way more delicious).

Read full story
5 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Tacos in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for tacos? If you live in the Cleveland area, you can get delicious tacos at these 4 local businesses. You can find a taqueria inside this supermarket, and the taqueria serves some of the best tacos you can find in Cleveland. Their al pastor and chorizo tacos are particularly delicious. The taqueria has a topping bar, and you can fill your tacos with as much salsa, sour cream, cilantro, et cetera as your heart desires. They also have vegetarian options.

Read full story
1 comments
Strongsville, OH

Looking For Breakfast in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Strongsville, Ohio

Since I would be donating blood in the afternoon, I needed to get a hearty breakfast to prepare for it. As my appointment was in Strongsville, I broke my fast at Jennifer's Restaurant, a local spot in the area.

Read full story
3 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Italian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Are you in the mood for Italian food? Do you live in the suburbs of Cleveland? Of course, you could go to a big chain restaurant like Olive Garden or Carrabba's Italian Grill. But why do that when there is delicious Italian food to be found at locally-owned restaurants in the area?

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area

If you live in the Cleveland area, you can get mouthwatering barbecue at these 4 local businesses. This unassuming spot in Parma serves some of the best barbecue on the westside. Obviously, one can't go wrong with their baby back ribs. Patrons are also big fans of the juicy beef brisket and pulled pork. Their meats are delicious enough to stand on their own without sauce, but customers also love their two signature sauces—their smokehouse sauce, which is a Kansas-City-style barbeque sauce that's tangy sweet, and their mustard-and-vinegar-based barbeque sauce.

Read full story
5 comments
Cleveland, OH

Looking for Strudel in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Bakery in Middleburg Heights

Back when I was a kid, I sometimes ate Toaster Strudel, and I would enjoy it. But I recently had real strudel. And let me tell you, Toaster Strudel is bland, frozen nothing compared to the real deal.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

4 Romantic Restaurants in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in the western suburbs of Cleveland? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these locally-owned establishments.

Read full story
1 comments
Berea, OH

Looking for Italian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, Ohio

The other day, I was in the mood for Italian food. However, I didn't know where to go. Of course, there are great Italian restaurants in Little Italy, but since I live on the west side, I didn't feel like driving that far east (especially with the ridiculous price of gas nowadays).

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Buffets To Check Out in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Do you love eating good food? Do you love eating a lot of good food? Then you should check out the following local businesses, which all offer delicious buffets. Located in Parma, this buffet offers classic Chinese dishes such as lo mein, General Tso's chicken, and fried rice. They also, of course, have a great selection of fresh sushi and seafood (I can eat plates full of their mussels, and I have!). For a few dollars more, you can add all-you-can-eat hotpot. Have room for dessert? Check out the ice cream and crepe station.

Read full story
3 comments
Cleveland, OH

Looking for a Bakery in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, Ohio

With my not-quite-svelte frame, I should try to put more effort into eating well-balanced and nutritious breakfasts like oatmeal with fresh fruit or avocado on whole-grain toast.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Thai Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Greater Cleveland isn't exactly considered a mecca for Thai cuisine, but there are great Thai restaurants to be found in Cleveland's suburbs. Whether you're in the mood for pad Thai, curry, or Thai iced tea, you should check out these local businesses in the Cleveland area.

Read full story
1 comments
Strongsville, OH

Looking for a Bakery in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, Ohio

I should've been writing. Instead I was looking up "bakeries near me," though the last things I needed were more carbs and more sugar. I raised my eyebrows when a place called Vdessert in Strongsville came up in my search. I'd never heard of it, though I'm frequently in the area.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Who doesn't love a good pizza? Fortunately, for people living in the Cleveland area, there's no shortage of delicious pizza to be found. Of course, you can always get a great pizza in Little Italy, but if you live in the suburbs and don't feel like driving to the city, there are fantastic pizzerias in the burbs.

Read full story
4 comments
Strongsville, OH

Looking for a Sandwich in Strongsville, Ohio? You Should Check Out This Restaurant

The other day, I was walking around Strongsville, trying to walk off my lunch. After an hour or so, I thought about getting back to writing (or more accurately, staring at the blank page while thinking about writing).

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

3 Ramadan Buffets to Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you observing Ramadan and looking for a local restaurant to break your fast? Do you just like Mediterranean food and want to eat lots of it?. If you answered yes to either of those questions, you should check out these 3 restaurants in the Cleveland area. During the month of Ramadan, these local businesses are offering evening buffets.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy