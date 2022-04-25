Cleveland, OH

Looking for Strudel in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Bakery in Middleburg Heights

Isla Chiu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AuzAK_0fJL5PhB00
Photo by the author

Back when I was a kid, I sometimes ate Toaster Strudel, and I would enjoy it.

But I recently had real strudel. And let me tell you, Toaster Strudel is bland, frozen nothing compared to the real deal.

The other day, I was craving some real strudel. I should have ignored my craving because I should be eating healthier (my doctor keeps telling me I should drop a couple of pounds...).

But strudel just sounded so good.

Because my willpower is a nonexistent thing, I got strudel.

Because I was in Middleburg Heights, I headed to Mertie's Hungarian Strudel Shop. I got to the bakery only a few minutes after it'd opened at 8 AM, so there was plenty of strudel available for walk-in customers. The flavors that I could choose from were apple, cherry, and cream cheese (for other flavors, you have to call ahead and put in an order).

I decided to get a half strip of the apple strudel. My mouth watered as I opened my box of strudel in the car. It looked and smelled so dang good.

I took a bite, and it was fantastic. As Prue from The Great British Bake Off would say, it was worth the calories.

The strudel was warm and clearly fresh from the oven. The pastry was perfectly flaky and crispy. I got my strudel covered in powdered sugar, and while the strudel was delicious with the powdered sugar, it still would've been great without powdered sugar. The apple filling was full of flavor and the perfect amount of sweetness. It was packed with pieces of real apple and just filled me with comforting, joyous warmth.

If you want to see what real strudel tastes like, go to Mertie's. Your taste-buds would love you if you do. But remember to bring cash or your checkbook as Mertie's doesn't accept credit or debit cards.

Mertie's is located at 6606 Smith Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130.

# Food# Cleveland# Ohio# Bakeries# Local Eats

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about local eats in the Cleveland area and my struggles of trying to make it as a full-time writer.

Cleveland, OH
2585 followers

