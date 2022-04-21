Looking for Italian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, Ohio

Photo by the author

The other day, I was in the mood for Italian food. However, I didn't know where to go. Of course, there are great Italian restaurants in Little Italy, but since I live on the west side, I didn't feel like driving that far east (especially with the ridiculous price of gas nowadays).

I live in the suburbs, so I could have gone to Carrabba's Italian Grill or Olive Garden, but due to the trying times we live in, I've made more of an effort to eat out at locally-owned restaurants instead of national chain places because local businesses need support way more than places like Carrabba's or Olive Garden.

To my delight, I saw that there was an Italian restaurant near me called Jo Jo Carloni’s in Berea, Ohio. To my further delight, my sister gave me a gift card, so I was able to treat myself to a nice big lunch.

Because I was hungry, I ordered an appetizer and an entrée. For my appetizer, I got the crispy artichokes, and for my entrée, I got the chicken Jo Jo.

Both were delicious.

Photo by the author

The artichokes came out hot and crispy. The lemon garlic aioli added a little moisture and a lot of flavor with some pleasant tartness, and the capers added some nice salty crispiness.

The chicken Jo Jo was even better. The dish featured sautéed chicken, red peppers, capers, and mushrooms over a bed of linguine. The chicken was juicy, and it was covered with a blend of mozzarella and provolone and a delicious lemon wine sauce. And the pasta was cooked perfectly al dente.

Of course, I had to get dessert as well, and because I'm a glutton, I ordered two desserts—the cannoli and the tiramisu.

Photo by the author

Both desserts were utterly scrumptious. The fried pastry shell of the cannoli was crisp and covered in chocolate sauce and powdered sugar. The creamy ricotta filling was rich, delicious, and worth the havoc it later wreaked on my lactose intolerant body.

I enjoyed the tiramisu even more.

Photo by the author

The ladyfingers were soft and moist, and the coffee flavor prevented the dessert from being overly sweet. I could have eaten a whole tray of the tiramisu, and I did order a second slice for the road.

If you're in the area, I would suggest going to Jo Jo Carloni's instead of Olive Garden. The food is a little more expensive, but the food is also a lot better. Plus, you would be supporting a small business.

Jo Jo Carloni's is located at 627 W Bagley Rd, Berea, OH 44017.