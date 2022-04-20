Cleveland, OH

4 Buffets To Check Out in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Isla Chiu

Photo by chris-mueller from Getty Images

Do you love eating good food? Do you love eating a lot of good food? Then you should check out the following local businesses, which all offer delicious buffets.

Kumo Japanese Seafood Buffet

Located in Parma, this buffet offers classic Chinese dishes such as lo mein, General Tso's chicken, and fried rice. They also, of course, have a great selection of fresh sushi and seafood (I can eat plates full of their mussels, and I have!). For a few dollars more, you can add all-you-can-eat hotpot. Have room for dessert? Check out the ice cream and crepe station.

Kumo is located at 1975 Snow Rd, Parma, OH 44134.

Kintaro

If you love sushi, you will love Kintaro. The local chain offers all-you-can-eat sushi that's made to order. Not a fan of sushi? The all-you-can-eat menu also includes fried rice, shumai, spring rolls, noodle soups, and teriyaki. Alternatively, you can do all-you-can-eat hotpot instead, and if you bring hungry friends, they'll let you share the all-you-can-eat sushi and hotpot. Remember to only order all you can eat because Kintaro will charge you extra for food waste.

Kintaro has 4 locations: Fairview Park (3111 Westgate Mall a128, Fairview Park, OH 44126), Brooklyn (7325 Northcliff Ave, Brooklyn, OH 44144), Eastlake (33550 Vine St, Eastlake, OH 44095), and Akron (4054 Medina Rd, Akron, OH 44333).

Cuisine of India

On any day of the week, you can get great Indian food at this restaurant in Parma Heights. On Saturdays and Sundays, they offer an all-you-can-eat buffet that includes over 35 items, live dosa, and bottomless mimosas. The buffet menu varies every weekend, but past items have included tandoori chicken, biryani, naan, and butter chicken.

Cuisine of India is located at 6857 W 130th St, Parma Heights, OH 44130.

Goldie's Deli & Restaurant

Every Wednesday and Friday, this restaurant in Strongsville offers a mean fish fry that's also all-you-can-eat. And every Saturday and Sunday from 8 AM to 1 PM, Goldie's serves a popular breakfast buffet, which is a great way to start your morning.

Goldie's Deli & Restaurant is located at 13359 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136.

