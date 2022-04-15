4 Places To Get Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Who doesn't love a good pizza? Fortunately, for people living in the Cleveland area, there's no shortage of delicious pizza to be found. Of course, you can always get a great pizza in Little Italy, but if you live in the suburbs and don't feel like driving to the city, there are fantastic pizzerias in the burbs.

Here are 4 of them, listed in no particular order.

D'Amico's Pizzeria

This locally owned and operated restaurant serves some of the best pizza on the Eastside. You can get a traditional pizza pie here, but one of the pizzeria's specialties is the chicken and waffles pizza, which is a customer favorite. The specialty pizza comes with a garlic butter sauce and maple syrup instead of a traditional red sauce, and is topped with fried chicken, waffles, and bacon, making it the perfect combination of sweet and savory.

D'Amico's Pizzeria is located at 36231 Lakeshore Blvd, Eastlake, OH 44095.

Sweet Basil

This parlor in Westlake offers some of the best pizza on the Westside. Their pizza features an incredibly thin and crisp crust. They've got a great selection of specialty pizzas (the Screaming Demon—a white pie with chicken, bacon, sliced tomatoes, and a pesto alfredo drizzle⁠— is a go-to for many customers), but if you come in during lunchtime from 11:30 AM to 3 PM, Sweet Basil also offers pizza by the slice if you want just a slice or two of pizza.

Sweet Basil is located at 26235 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145.

Angelina's Pizza

This local chain is known for their freshly made (and delicious) pizzas. Their arguably most well-known specialty is the breakfast pizza, which features scrambled eggs and a three-cheese blend on their homemade dough and your choice of toppings. The seafood pizza is another customer favorite, which is topped with lobster cream sauce, shrimp, imitation crab, spinach, and provolone.

Angelina's has 3 locations: Olmsted Falls (8155 Columbia Rd, Olmsted Falls, OH 44138), North Ridgeville (34887 Lorain Rd, North Ridgeville, OH 44039), and Elyria (512 Abbe Rd N, Elyria, OH 44035).

Carmella's Pizza Bazaar

This pizzeria has served great pizzas to the Euclid community since 1957. Their pies have earned them many local fans, and when you try one of their pizzas, you'll see why. Remember to bring cash (Carmella's is cash-only).

Carmella's is located at 804 E 222nd St, Euclid, OH 44123.