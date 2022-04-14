Looking for a Sandwich in Strongsville, Ohio? You Should Check Out This Restaurant

Photo by the author

The other day, I was walking around Strongsville, trying to walk off my lunch. After an hour or so, I thought about getting back to writing (or more accurately, staring at the blank page while thinking about writing).

Then I saw Pho & Beyond in the distance. Though I already had lunch, the devil on my shoulder asked, Doesn't food sound nice right now?

I tried to ignore the treacherous voice, reminding myself that I had to get back to writing and that my pants weren't getting any looser. I definitely didn't need to consume more calories.

Nonetheless, I walked into Pho & Beyond.

I've had the restaurant's pho before, and it was delicious. I'd also wanted to try the restaurant's banh mi, but unfortunately, it hadn't been available the last time I visited.

Luckily, it's since then been added to the menu, so I ordered the banh mi.

Banh mi is a Vietnamese sandwich served on a baguette. Pho & Beyond's banh mi featured grilled pork, pickled daikon radish, carrot, cucumber, cilantro, and a little bit of jalapeno.

I took a bite, and it was tasty.

Some purists would say that the sandwich wasn't a true banh mi. And while it's true that Pho & Beyond's banh mi wasn't the most authentic (authentic banh mi has pate and Vietnamese cold cuts), the sandwich still pleased my taste-buds. The pork was tender and flavorful, the vegetables were fresh and added a nice crunch, the bit of jalapeno added a subtle heat, and the bread was great — crisp on the outside, and soft and airy on the inside.

And it was so much better than a sub from Subway. #ShotsFired

If you're in Strongsville and looking for a tasty sandwich, check out Pho & Beyond at 13500 Pearl Rd Unit 109, Strongsville, OH 44136.