4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Though I'm very much lactose intolerant, I love a good bowl of mac and cheese. Fortunately (or unfortunately?), there are a lot of local businesses near me that serve delicious mac and cheese. Here are a few of them, listed in no particular order.

Berea Smokehouse Barbecue and Grill

This restaurant in Berea, Ohio serves fantastic soul food and manages to fill the hole that the now-closed Soul Fo' Real BBQ left in my heart. In addition to offering excellent barbecue and catfish, Berea Smokehouse sells great mac and cheese. Their mac and cheese is simple but full of well-seasoned cheesy deliciousness.

Berea Smokehouse Barbecue and Grill is located at 819 N Rocky River Dr, Berea, OH 44017.

Express Deli

This unassuming convenience store in Brook Park sells one of the best Reuben wraps in Ohio. Express Deli's Reuben mac and cheese is another customer favorite. The mac and cheese includes their homemade corned beef, sauerkraut, garlic, swiss, and cheddar, and is topped with rye croutons and thousand island dressing.

Express Deli is located at 5185 Smith Rd, Brook Park, OH 44142.

Melt Bar and Grilled

This popular Ohio chain is a haven for cheese lovers. In addition to their famous grilled cheese sandwiches, Melt serves fantastic mac and cheese. Their mac and cheese is topped with panko bread crumbs, and can be mixed in with a variety of things such as dill pickle chips, garlic mushrooms, honey ham, smoked turkey, fried eggs, caramelized banana, and more. A vegan option of their mac and cheese is available, as well as a variety of vegan mix-ins.

The original Melt Bar and Grilled is located at 14718 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107. For other locations in the Cleveland area, go to their website.

Recharge Café

In addition to offering fantastic pasta bowls, Recharge Café sells delicious deep-fried mac and cheese balls topped with their spicy Boomin' sauce. On the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of every month, they offer a selection of great soul food, including pork ribs, Polish boys, deep fried pork chops, greens, baked beans, and of course, baked mac and cheese.

Recharge Café is located at 127 West St, Berea, OH 44017.