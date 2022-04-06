3 Bakeries to Check Out in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Because I am very much not a morning person, I find very few things to be worth getting up early for.

But one thing I find very much worth getting up early for is going to a great bakery. There's nothing like walking into a shop and being greeted by the inviting scent of baked goods cooking in the oven. In the morning, you're more likely to find delicious things that are fresh from the oven and have a large selection of delectable goods to choose from.

Here are 3 locally-owned bakeries in the western suburbs of Cleveland that are worth getting out of bed at the crack of dawn.

Stick to Your Buns Bakery

Just like the name suggests, this little shop in Westlake, of course, sells fantastic sticky buns. They also have other delectable desserts like baklava and slices of the aptly-named cake Pistachio Pleasure. And if you're getting married and looking for a baker, Stick to Your Buns also does wedding cakes. They have classic flavors like white and chocolate and specialty flavors like red velvet and date nut.

Stick to Your Buns Bakery is located at 26333 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145.

Becker's Donuts & Bakery

Becker's obviously sells scrumptious donuts. The family-owned business also offers goodies such as muffins, pies, Russian tea biscuits, and apple fritters. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, they also have homemade bread and coffee.

Becker's is located at 22088 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH 44126.

Lydia's Hungarian Strudel Shop

This long-running business makes some of the best strudel in the Cleveland area. You can get their strudel in a variety of fruit and sweet cream cheese flavors. If you're looking for something a little more savory, they also offer cabbage strudel by special order. In addition to strudel, Lydia's has butter horns, poppy seed rolls, nut rolls, and tortes.

Lydia's Hungarian Strudel Shop is located at 6230 Stumph Rd, Parma Heights, OH 44130.