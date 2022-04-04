3 Places To Get Ice Cream in the Suburbs of Cleveland

It's spring, and that means the weather is supposed to be warmer. But with the unpredictability of Ohio's weather, that hasn't always been the case (my town got a little snow this weekend! In April!).

Nonetheless, some ice cream shops have opened back up. And despite some bouts of cold weather (and bouts of lactose intolerance), I've gotten ice cream at the shops below because their ice cream is great no matter what the temperature outside is.

Mootown Creamery

This shop in Berea, Ohio serves delicious small-batch ice cream that's made on-site. You can get your ice cream with a variety of mix-ins such as gummy bears, pistachios, chocolate chips, cheesecake bites, and more. For the lactose-intolerant and vegans, they also have a selection of non-dairy ice cream flavors.

Mootown Creamery is located at 437 W Bagley Rd, Berea, OH 44017. A North Ridgeville location is opening later this year at 34259 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville, OH 44039.

Mitchell's Ice Cream

There's a reason why this Ohio chain is a local favorite and why I missed it so much when I went to college in Illinois. Mitchell's ice cream is ridiculously good. Though I'm very much lactose intolerant, I've had several of their dairy options, and they've all been fantastic. I'm a huge fan of their banana cream pie ice cream, and I don't even like eating plain bananas. But their vegan ice cream is delicious as well, and if you want a vegan option that's less rich, Mitchell's sorbets also delight the taste-buds.

In the suburbs, Mitchell's has locations at Strongsville (18832 Westwood Drive, Strongsville, OH 44136), Westlake (27155 Detroit Rd, Westlake, OH 44145), and Beachwood (2101 Richmond Road at LaPlace, Beachwood, OH 44122). For other locations, go to their website.

East Coast Original Frozen Custard

Okay, I guess frozen custard is technically different from ice cream because it's made with egg yolks, but it's just as delicious (and affects my lactose-intolerant body just as much). Also, like ice cream, East Coast's frozen custard can be served in a cone, as a shake, in a soda, or as a sundae. Their vanilla frozen custard is a yummy classic, and I'm a big fan of their mint chocolate chip. They also have vegan options.

The Parma Heights location of East Coast Original Frozen Custard is located at 6240 Pearl Rd, Parma Heights, OH 44130. For other locations in the Cleveland area, go to their website.