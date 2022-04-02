4 Places to Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Are you craving pancakes, eggs, sausage, and all the breakfast classics? Sure, you can go to IHOP or Bob Evans, but chances are there's a great locally-owned restaurant near you serving breakfast that's just as good (if not better).

And if you live on the west side of Cleveland in the suburbs, you can get a hearty breakfast at one of these local joints.

Goody's

There's actually a Bob Evans across the street from Goody's, a family-owned restaurant in Brook Park. Whenever I drive by these restaurants, I always notice that the parking lot of Goody's is way busier than Bob Evans' (except at night, but that's only because Bob Evans is open for dinner while Goody's closes at 3 PM every day). That's because Goody's offers simple but tasty breakfasts at inexpensive prices and their friendly employees make customers feel welcome at this local favorite.

Goody's is located at 16333 Snow Rd, Brook Park, OH 44142.

Goldie's Deli & Restaurant

In addition to serving up a delicious fish fry, this restaurant in Strongsville serves a great breakfast. Their menu includes all of the classics like corned beef hash, country fried steak, eggs benedict, omelets made with three eggs, et cetera. On Saturdays and Sundays, if you're really hungry, Goldie's has a breakfast buffet that's a customer favorite.

Goldie's Deli & Restaurant is located at 13359 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136.

Southside Diner

Looking for mouthwatering breakfast tacos? Then you should definitely check out this diner in Parma. In addition to awesome breakfast tacos, Southside offers some of the best corned beef hash in town, a huge breakfast burrito, unique spins on eggs benedict, and other delicious ways to start your morning.

Southside Diner is located at 10705 W Pleasant Valley Rd, Parma, OH 44130.

Perk Cup Café & Grille

Perk Cup has a great eggs benedict and specialty coffee drinks that put Starbucks to shame. The restaurant is also known for their gourmet pancakes, French toast, and Belgian waffles. And if you want to have a boozy brunch, Perk Cup serves mimosas and Bloody Marys.

Perk Cup is located at 561 W Bagley Rd, Berea, OH 44017.